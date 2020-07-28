The Tennessee Highway Patrol seeks the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday on Old Stage Road near Rheatown Road in the Rheatown community.
A bicycle ridden by 62-year-old Perry D. Cannon, of Johnson City, was southbound on Old Stage Road. A vehicle behind the bicycle struck the bike, seriously injuring Cannon, who was airlifted from the scene by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center.
Cannon was listed in critical condition Monday and in the intensive care unit of the hospital awaiting hip surgery, a family friend posted on social media.
Witnesses said the Giant-brand bicycle ridden by Cannon was in pieces on the road from the impact of the collision. The vehicle involved fled the scene, a THP crash report said.
Another vehicle initially identified as being at the scene has been cleared by the THP. Assistance is sought from the public in identifying the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident.
Anyone with information can contact the THP Fall Branch barracks at 1-800-737-2682 ext. 5515.
The Limestone Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the crash scene.