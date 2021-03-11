The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct sobriety roadside safety checkpoints during the week of April 4 on State Route 70/Asheville Highway and State Route 93 in Greene County.
Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and “target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists,” a news release said.
Impaired driving “is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States,” the release said.