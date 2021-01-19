The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct sobriety roadside safety checkpoints during the weeks of Feb. 7 and Feb. 14 on State Route 93/Baileyton Road and State Route 93 in Greene County.
The THP “recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving,” a news release said.
“Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States,” the release said.
Troopers “will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists,” the release said.