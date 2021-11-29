The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct sobriety roadside safety checkpoints during the week of Dec. 10 on state routes 351 and 172 in Greene County.
“Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment,” a THP news release said.
Troopers “will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists,” the release said.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol “recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving,” the release said.