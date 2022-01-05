The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety roadside safety checkpoint and driver license roadside safety checkpoints in February in Greene County.
The sobriety roadside safety checkpoint will be conducted Feb. 4 on State Highway 93.
“Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists,” a THP news release said.
“The Tennessee Highway Patrol recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving,” the release said.
The THP announced separately that troopers will conduct roadside safety checkpoints during the week of Feb. 12 on U.S. Route 321.
“Recognizing the danger presented to the public by unqualified drivers, troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who would violate the driver license laws of Tennessee,” a news release said.
“The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found these driver license roadside safety checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing driver license laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists,” the release said.