The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct “a variety of traffic safety initiatives and utilize data-driven enforcement strategies" during the Fourth of July holiday period, according to a news release.
The goal is "to help reduce serious injury and fatal crashes across the state,” the release said.
The THP traffic safety campaign began at 6 p.m. Friday and concludes at 5:59 a.m. Tuesday.
During last year’s 84-hour Fourth of July holiday period, 13 people were killed.
Of those 13 traffic crash fatalities in 2020, nine were vehicle occupants, two were motorcyclists, and two were pedestrians.
Of the fatal crashes, six of the fatalities were alcohol-related.
It is “the deadliest time of the summer for teens,” according to the release.
“Over the past three years, the first two weeks of July have been the deadliest stretch for teenagers, Sixteen teenagers were killed between July 1 and 14 during the three-year span.
Statistics compiled by the THP show the deadliest few days of the period have been July 5 though 8, when 11 of those fatalities occurred.
“Losing someone you love is heartbreaking,” said Jeff Long, commissioner of the The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
“Imagine a day without a family member, friend, co-worker, or teammate. Please help us to eliminate this heartache by driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, and never driving distracted or under the influence,” Long said.
THP Col. Matt Perry said that troopers “are committed to preventing fatal traffic crashes.”
“This should be the goal of every motorist. I have emphasized to our troopers that the strict enforcement of hazardous traffic violations such as speeding, distracted driving, driving under the influence, and seat belt enforcement, will help us to accomplish our goal of preventing fatalities,” Perry said.
The THP will maximize manpower by using predictive analytic data.
“This data will aid supervisors in scheduling troopers to patrol target areas with historical data that indicates where an increase of future alcohol-related, serious injury or fatal crashes may occur during the Fourth of July holiday period,” the release said.
Troopers will also conduct saturation enforcement patrols, sobriety, and seat belt checkpoints to help keep citizens safe.
During the 2020 Fourth of July holiday period, state troopers arrested 50 individuals statewide on suspicion of impaired driving and cited 119 motorists for seat belt law violations.
Law enforcement asks anyone who sees an impaired or reckless driver to dial 911 or *THP (*847).