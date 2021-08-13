NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is currently accepting applications for its next cadet class, which starts in January 2022 the agency said in a news release.
The 16-week and 10-week lateral academy for Tennessee P.O.S.T. certified officers is designed to prepare cadets to become Tennessee state troopers. The is also transferable as college credit hours, according to the news release.
Applications are being accepted through Aug. 31. Individuals interested in applying must be at least 21-years-old at the time of application, a U.S. citizen, and have a high school diploma or equivalent.
Those interested must apply online at https://careers.edison.tn.gov/psc/hrprdrs/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?FOCUS=Applicant& .
Once approved by the Department of Human Resources, applicants will be notified of their qualification status via email and required to complete a survey. The agency advises applicants to check their email and spam folders regularly.
THP anticipates the agility test and interview appointments to begin in late September at the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Training Center in Nashville.
“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is a professional and proud law enforcement agency,” said Col. Matt Perry. “The THP has a long legacy of providing service, safety, and security for our state. If you have a heart for service and are interested in a professional career that offers endless opportunities, then a career as a trooper is meant for you. We want the best men and women to join our ranks.”
If hired, individuals must obtain a valid Tennessee driver license before the class graduates. Candidates must successfully complete a level II background investigation which includes a credit check and polygraph test. Recruits must pass a psychological and medical examination, including a drug screening.
The starting salary for a trooper cadet while in school is $3,216 per month, which increases to $3,619 per month after graduation. This equates to $43,248 annually with an annual 4.5% statutory step raise for the first 10 years. With regular pay increases, a trooper can earn $64,536 per year after 10-years-of-service under the current pay structure. Pay may also increase if you are promoted within the THP. For more detailed information about benefits, visit https://www.tn.gov/careers/employeebenefits.html.
For additional information on becoming a state trooper, visit the agency’s website at https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/trpschool/trpqualifications.html.
For more information about applications, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the Tennessee Department of Human Resources applicant services division at 615-741-4841 or email the recruitment division at THP.Recruitment@tn.gov.