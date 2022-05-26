The Tennessee Highway Patrol will increase patrols and utilize a variety of traffic safety enforcement tools to reduce the number of crashes across the state during this year’s Memorial Day holiday period, according to a news release.
The THP will conduct saturation patrols along with seat belt, and sobriety checkpoints, in addition to increased visibility on high-crash corridors throughout the summer to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes.
The 2022 Memorial Day holiday period begins at 6 p.m. Friday and concludes at 5:59 a.m. on Tuesday.
“We are committed to saving lives and preventing injuries on Tennessee roads. Memorial Day weekend is when we start seeing heavier traffic,” THP Col. Matt Perry said in the release. “This is the time of year for family vacations and outdoor activities. Our troopers will be focused on distracted driving, speeding, impaired driving, and seat belt laws during the holiday and throughout the summer months.”
Perry has instructed district captains “to use all resources available to ensure traffic safety.”
“I am asking that all motorists help us make this a safe summer. You can do this by ignoring your phone, driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, and designating a sober driver. If you plan to drink, do not drive,” Perry said.
Ten people were killed in vehicle crashes during the 2021 Memorial Day weekend. Five of the occupant fatalities were not wearing safety restraints, and one of the traffic fatalities occurred in an alcohol-related crash.
Two motorcycle riders were killed during last year’s Memorial Day holiday. One pedestrian was also killed during that time.
“This Memorial Day weekend, as we pause and remember the heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice, please remember to keep yourself and those who will be in your vehicle safe. Through education and enforcement along with voluntary compliance from the motoring public, we can make this a safe and enjoyable weekend for everyone,” Jeff Long, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security commissioner, said in the release.
State troopers arrested 78 individuals on suspicion of driving under the influence during the 2021 Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Troopers, ticketed 743 drivers for violation of the seat belt law and issued 1,867 speeding citations during last year’s Memorial Day holiday.