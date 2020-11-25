The Tennessee Highway Patrol will have an increased presence on all interstates and other highways over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The “Tennessee Challenge” traffic safety initiative was announced Wednesday in a news release by THP Col. Dereck R. Stewart and Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long.
The “Tennessee Challenge” will increase traffic enforcement efforts on the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving holiday.
“The THP has extended the challenge to our partnering agencies here in Tennessee to make our state safer over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” the news release said.
Troopers will be working 12-hour shifts from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
“The loss of life is never easy, especially when that loss could have been avoided. The pain remains for a lifetime. That is why I am making a commitment to increase our trooper presence on all major Tennessee roadways,” Stewart said in the news release.
“We encourage the public to make safe choices when traveling. Stay off your phone and don’t drive distracted, wear your seatbelt, and do not drive impaired,” he said.
Over the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were 15 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths in Tennessee.
Of that total, 16 of the people killed were motor vehicle occupants. Three of the fatalities were alcohol-related. Anyone traveling across Tennessee who requires highway assistance can dial *847.
The number will connect the caller to a THP dispatcher.
“A trooper will then be dispatched to your location,” the release said.
To view a related THP Thanksgiving video, go online to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qAuuNZgJW4c.