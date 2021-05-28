The Tennessee Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will have a high-visibility presence over the Memorial Day weekend.
The THP will increase patrols “and utilize a variety of traffic safety enforcement tools to reduce the number of serious injury and fatal crashes across the state during this year’s Memorial Day holiday period,” a news release said.
The THP will conduct saturation patrols, seat belt and sobriety checkpoints, and increased visibility details on high-crash corridors throughout the summer to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes.
“Memorial Day signals the start of summer travel,” THP Col. Matt Perry said. “We are coming out of a pandemic that created severe and unique challenges for us all. With this, we see traffic fatalities on the rise. Now that more vehicles are getting back on the road, we need you now more than ever to drive safe.”
Troopers “will be proactively enforcing speeding, driving under the influence, seat belt, and reckless driving laws this weekend and throughout the summer months,” Perry said.
“These avoidable behaviors have continuously been identified as contributing factors to injury and death on the roadways of Tennessee,” he said.
In 2020, vehicle crashes over the Memorial Day weekend killed 12 people, said Jeff Long, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
“Our primary goal is to honor this Memorial Day weekend by reducing the number of crashes and traffic fatalities across the state,” Long said.
State troopers arrested 144 individuals on suspicion of driving under the influence and ticketed 801 drivers for violation of the seat belt law during last year’s Memorial Day holiday, the release said.