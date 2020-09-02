A Limestone man was charged Tuesday after threatening to shoot a family member.
Robert L. Silvers, 59, 3540 Jockey Road, Limestone, was charged with aggravated assault following the incident, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
In responding to a call about a domestic disturbance involving a firearm, Deputy Mark Crum was told that the Silvers had threatened to kill his brother-in-law.
When the deputy went to the door of Silvers’ apartment, he came to the door holding a rifle, then complied with the officer’s request to put the weapon down and come outside, the report stated.
While on the scene, Silvers threatened to kill his brother-in-law several times in the presence of authorities, according to the report. Other family members also told officers that Silvers had earlier pointed the rifle at the brother-in-law, threatening him.
Silvers was bleeding from the head and told officers that his brother-in-law had struck him in the head, the report stated. The brother-in-law told officers that he had struck Silvers in the head with his fist.
The Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Service tranported Silvers to Greeneville Community Hospital East for treatment.
After treatment, he was transported to the Greene County Detention Center, where active warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear where also served on Silvers.