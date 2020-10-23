Three people were charged with multiple drug violations Thursday evening after Greeneville Police spotted a vehicle with a known unlicensed driver and subsequently found a significant quantity of drugs had been thrown from the car.
While on routine patrol, Officer Cody Greene passed a vehicle with a loud exhaust on Gregory Street being driven by Justin S. Fletcher, whom the officer knew did not have a driver’s license, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
After Greene turned around to follow the vehicle and initiated his emergency lights, the car stopped at a residence on Jennifer Street and Fletcher and Jason L. Smith got out of the vehicle quickly. The officer ordered them to stop, and detained both of them, the report stated.
Greene was then notified that a dispatcher had received a call with information that someone had thrown a baggie from the car while it was on Rose Lane and a woman had gotten out of the vehicle, running around to the back of a house there.
Investigating that information, Greene found a baggie in front of a house on Rose Lane that contained 56 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of heroin, six Suboxone pills and a Xanax pill, according to the report.
After that a neighbor knocked on the door of the house, and a female, allegedly matching the description given of the woman who had gotten out of the car, came to the door.
That female, Eureka A. Jordan, 3315 Chuckey Hwy., Limestone, was charged with Schedule I, Schedule II, Schedule III and Schedule IV drug violations, the report stated. A records check indicated that a warrant for violation of probation, third offense, was on file for Jordan at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. She was then also arrested on that charge.
Fletcher, 249 Jennifer St., was charged with Schedule I, Schedule II, Schedule III and Schedule IV drug violations as well as driving without a license and driving a vehicle with a loud muffler, according to the report.
Smith, 160 Beverly Hills Dr., Mosheim, was also charged with Schedule I, Schedule II, Schedule III and Schedule IV drug violations, the report stated.