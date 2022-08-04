Three Contested County Commission Races See Two New Faces Elected By Spencer Morrell Staff Writer Aug 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three races were contested for Greene County Commission seats on Thursday, with multiple candidates running for 1st, 4th and 5th Commission District seats.Out of those races, which had three commission seats up for grabs in each, two first time commissioners were elected according to unofficial election results.Republican Nick Gunter in the 1st District and Republican Tim Smithson in the 4th District will be new members of the Greene County Commission in September.In the 1st District, Republicans Kathy Crawford, Charles "Tim" White and Nick Gunter won the three seats available over Democrat Darrell Key and independent candidate Todd Pierce.Crawford and White were incumbents in the race, while Dale "Bud" Tucker did not run for reelection.Crawford received 326 votes, White received 288 votes, and Gunter received 255 votes. Gunter edged out Pierce, who received 234 votes, for the third seat. Key received 122 votes.In the 4th District, Republicans William "Bill" Dabbs, Tim Smithson and Lyle Parton were elected to the three commission seats available over Democratic candidate Amanda Beamer.Dabbs and Parton were incumbents in the race, with George Clemmer not running for reelection to the commission.Dabbs was the top vote-getter with 545 votes, Smithson was second with 534 and Parton rounded out the top three with 471. Beamer received 220 votes.In the 5th District commissioner race, all three incumbents held their seats in a four person race with an independent candidate challenging.Republicans Gary Shelton, Pamela Carpenter, and Lloyd "Hoot" Bowers won reelection to the three 4th District commissioner seats against independent challenger Dana Gosnell Wilds.Shelton received 480 votes, Carpenter garnered 438 votes, and Bowers claimed the third commission seat with 388 votes. Wilds received 293 votes.All other County Commission races saw three candidates running uncontested in each district. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Seat Nick Gunter Politics Institutes Vote Lyle Parton William Dabbs Todd Pierce Kathy Crawford Tim Smithson Candidate Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Meth, Cocaine, Other Drugs Seized After Traffic Stop Enforcement Efforts Stepped Up In War Against Drugs Our August Calendar Girl Man Charged After Taking Youths On Alleged Vandalism Spree It Happened Here