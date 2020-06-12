Three Greene County students are gaining experience and training with summer jobs at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site through the Youth Conservation Corps.
Bradley Pitts, Chance Frey and Xavier Jarnigan, all students at West Greene High School, are working at the park through July 31, according to a release from the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association. Pitts participated in the first summer program last year and is serving as the team leader.
At the Andrew Johnson site, the three are engaged in meaningful work experiences they can use in their future careers, receiving skill training and will be exposed to preservation techniques, as well as having the opportunity to visit other historic sites.
The program is designed to help students develop an ethic of environmental stewardship and civic responsibility through their work experiences, the release stated. The Youth Conservation Corps is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service, the U.S. Department of Interior's Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service.
Locally, the program at the historic site is funded by the park and the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, the official friends group of the park.
Additional funding has been provided by the Niswonger Foundation, which awarded a grant to the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association for $5,350. This summer, the participating students will visit the offices of the Niswonger Foundation to learn about post high-school educational opportunities.