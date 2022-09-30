Greene County law enforcement agencies and prosecutors are among recipients of federal grant funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that will be distributed by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
The THSO announced Thursday $24.5 million in grant funds to be distributed statewide for the 2022-23 federal fiscal year.
Among Greene County recipients and funds to be received:
- Baileyton Police Department High Visibility Enforcement of Tennessee Traffic Safety Laws: $5,000.
- Greene County Sheriff’s Department Community‐Based Traffic Safety Enforcement and Education: $37,800.
- Greene County Sheriff’s Department Network Coordinator: $20,000.
- Greeneville Police Department Community‐Based Traffic Safety Enforcement and Education: $31,000.
- Mosheim Police Department High Visibility Enforcement of Tennessee Traffic Safety Laws: $5,000.
- Tennessee District Attorney General, 3rd Judicial District, DUI Prosecution: $126,481.
- Tusculum Police Department High Visibility Enforcement of Tennessee Traffic Safety Laws: $5,000.
“The purpose of this funding is to support the various programs and campaigns necessary to improve the safety of Tennessee roadways,” THSO Director Buddy Lewis said in a news release.
“The THSO values every partner sharing our mission to save lives. Without their participation, our initiatives would be ineffective,” Lewis said.
Sheriff Wesley Holt Thursday detailed how the sheriff’s department will use the grants it received.
Holt was appointed to the network coordinator position during the administration of former Sheriff Pat Hankins.
“I serve as the network coordinator for the Northeast Tennessee Traffic Safety group. I am assisted by two other network coordinators, Patrolman Matt McGuire of the Kingsport Police Department and Sgt. Jerry Hughes of the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office.
“This group is made up of law enforcement agencies in Greene, Unicoi, Sullivan, Washington, Carter, and Johnson Counties,” Holt said.
As network coordinator, Holt works with with East Tennessee Law Enforcement Liaison Derrick Woods of the THSO “to keep these agencies advised of training, grants and information as it relates to highway safety.”
“I assist on checkpoints and serve as a coordinator for events such as ‘hands across the border,’ where we work with our neighboring agencies in our surrounding states to promote highway safety,” Holt said. “We hold DUI checkpoint events and coordinate them during our 100 days of summer heat, which starts on Memorial Day and goes through Labor Day.”
The $20,000 grant “allows me to do these projects and also allows me to use this money to coordinate checkpoints in our county,” Holt said.
”The efforts of Sheriff Wesley Holt and his staff make the roadways safer so everyone can travel safely and arrive alive,” Woods said Thursday.
The traffic-based enforcement grant is coordinated by Deputy Nick Foster.
“This year it’s a speed enforcement grant to work on speeding within our county. I take at least two calls a week on speeding from concerned citizens. Most of those speeding complaints comes from the rural communities in our county,” Holt said.
He added that the money will be used for education and speed enforcement within the county.
“We have purchased a mobile speed enforcement trailer to use an educational tool to take to these areas where we get speeding complaints,” Holt said.
More than 350 federal grants exceeding $24 million were awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee. About $3 million in media grant funds will be allocated for statewide highway safety education and public awareness campaigns, according to the release.
Traffic safety advocates, nonprofit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, district attorney generals’ offices and other state agencies seek funding annually through grant applications offered by the THSO.
“Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities,” the release said.