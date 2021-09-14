Local police and prosecutors will benefit from federal grant money aimed at getting impaired drivers off the road.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office announced Monday $23.4 million in federal grant funds to be distributed statewide. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds are for the for the 2022-2023 federal fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
The 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office will receive $160,500 for the prosecution of driving under the influence cases, according to a THSO news release. The four-county 3rd Judicial District includes Greene County.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will receive $50,000 for alcohol and impaired driving enforcement, and an additional $20,000 for what THSO generally defines as “sustained and highly visible traffic enforcement.”
The Greeneville Police Department will also receive $20,000 for alcohol and impaired driving enforcement.
The Baileyton and Tusculum police departments will receive $5,000 each for “high visibility enforcement.”
The THSO works with law enforcement agencies and prosecutors across the state, agency director Buddy Lewis said.
“The purpose of this funding is to support the various programs and campaigns necessary to improve the safety of Tennessee roadways. The THSO values every partner sharing our mission to save lives. Without their participation, our initiatives would be ineffective,” Lewis said.
More than 370 federal grants exceeding $23 million have been awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee, the release said. About $3 million in media grant funds will be allocated for statewide highway safety education and public awareness campaigns.
Traffic safety advocates, nonprofit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, district attorneys’ offices, and other agencies across Tennessee seek funding annually through grant applications offered by the THSO.
“Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities,” the release said.
For more information about the THSO, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.