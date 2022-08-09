A grant from the Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Office is helping the Greeneville Police Department take impaired drivers off the road.
Similar THSO grants are assisting other law enforcement agencies and prosecutors in Greene County to resolve pending DUI cases.
The DUI grant from the THSO to the Greeneville Police Department supplies equipment “to detect and prosecute DUIs as well as provides overtime money for officers, who would normally be off, to work saturation patrols,” police Assistant Chief Steve Hixson said.
Greeneville police Sgt. Justin House, police department liaison with the THSO, secured the grant.
The $20,000 THSO grant for “alcohol and impaired driving enforcement,” was awarded in October 2021 and runs through September. A grant application for 2022-23 is pending.
“Of that amount, $10,000 is for overtime and $10,000 is to purchase equipment,” House said.
Greeneville police made 76 driving under the influence arrests in 2021, compared to 84 in 2020 and 77 in 2019. Statistics are compiled by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s annual Crime in Tennessee report.
Between Jan. 1 and Monday, the GPD made 69 DUI arrests, compared to 74 for the corresponding time frame in 2021.
One trend all law enforcement agencies are seeing is the percentage of drug-related DUI cases compared to alcohol-related impaired driving cases, which mirrors continued methamphetamine and opioid use in the region.
“We are seeing an uptick of drug-impaired drivers,” House said.
Dan E. Armstrong, district attorney general for the 3rd Judicial District that includes Greene County, agreed.
“The trend for several years now has been a dramatic increase in drug-related DUIs,” Armstrong said.
Equipment purchased to assist officers in saturation patrols and related enforcement efforts includes in-car video cameras.
Other equipment includes:
- Computers and mounts for vehicles.
- Fatal vision products, including goggles replicating the effects of alcohol and marijuana use to educate students and other members of the public.
- DUI checkpoint supplies, including flashlights, traffic cones, preliminary breath test/alcohol sensors, checkpoint signs, and reflective gloves/vests.
- A generator for lighting used at a sobriety checkpoint.
- Vehicle lighting/scene lighting for sobriety checkpoints.
- A cargo trailer for sobriety checkpoint supplies and equipment.
Other agencies also secured THSO grants last year.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department received $50,000 for alcohol and impaired driving enforcement and a $20,000 grant for “police traffic services-multiple violations,” according to the THSO.
The sheriff’s department made 60 DUI arrests in 2021, compared to 54 arrests in 2020 and 93 in 2019, according to the TBI Crime in Tennessee report.
The Baileyton and Tusculum police departments each received a $5,000 grant for “high visibility enforcement.”
To assist in prosecuting DUI cases, the 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office received a $160,000 grant from the THSO.
“The grant is renewable each year and has been renewed for 2022-23,” Armstrong said.
The grant enabled Armstrong to hire an additional assistant district attorney general to assist with the prosecution of DUI cases “and to be responsible for maintaining the statistics and paperwork that must be filed to maintain the grant funding,” he said.
“These additions have allowed us to provide training opportunities for law enforcement and to focus specifically on improving the timely and successful prosecution of DUI cases,” Armstrong said. “As of the present, we are focusing these additional resources on Greene County but hope to expand to other counties in the district in the future.”