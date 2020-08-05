With the opening of voting by mail to all registered voters in Tennessee due to the coronavirus pandemic, a significant increase in the number of absentee ballots is anticipated statewide for Thursday’s election.
The Greene County Election Commission is prepared for whatever number it may receive, according to Administrator of Elections Donna Burgner.
Thus far, there has been an increase in the number of absentee ballots for an August election, but it is not greater than the number typically received in a November election, according to the Election Commission.
The ballots cannot be counted until polls open on Thursday, according to state law. The polls will open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. On the ballot are offices in the county general election, state and federal primaries and municipal elections in Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim.
The in-person polling hours also determine another deadline for absentee ballots. Election commissions have to receive an absentee ballot by the close of the polls for it to be counted, according to state law. The ballots can be sent through the mail or by private courier services such as FedEx or UPS, but cannot be delivered in person to an election commission, according to the state Division of Elections.
As in each election, a counting board has been set to tally the absentee ballots, Burgner said. Additional people are on standby to form additional counting boards if it appears they will be needed.
One of the concerns that has been expressed by groups about allowing widespread use of absentee ballots is the opportunity for voter fraud. Before the court ruling allowing Tennesseans concerned about the coronavirus to request an absentee ballot, those eligible to use that method of voting were limited to individuals who could not come to a polling place due to specific circumstances such as medical issues, disability or military service.
A voter’s signature on an absentee ballot will be verified with what the Election Commission has on record as part of the counting process, Burgner said. State law dictates that an individual is not eligible to vote absentee if that person has not voted at least once in person, at which time a photo ID is checked and signature obtained.
An absentee ballot cannot be requested prior to 90 days before an election. Today is the first day, a registered voter can apply for an absentee ballot for the November election.
POLLING PLACE MEASURES
Voters visiting polling places Thursday will find them a bit different as well, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several measures will be taken for the safety of both voters and poll workers to help limit the spread of the illness.
Social distancing markers 6 feet apart will be in place designating places that people are to stand as they wait in the process. In addition, voters will be given a bag with a pen and a glove that they can use during the voting process.
Voting stations will be spaced 6 feet apart, and the entire area will be sanitized.
The state has supplied facial masks, face shields, gloves and gowns for poll workers to wear during the election. Each poll worker is required to wear either a facial mask or face shield and can wear other personal protective equipment if they desire.
Those same measures could be found during the early voting period that took place in the Election Commission’s new headquarters between July 17 and Aug. 1. With the additional space in the new office on CCU Boulevard, social distancing was possible while also adding more voting stations than in the past.
According to statistics from the Election Commission, a total of 4,573 people cast their ballots locally during the early voting period. July 17 was the heaviest day for voting, with 585 people casting ballots by early voting and absentee. Voting in the Republican primary were 3,880 people, and 640 voted in the Democratic primary. There were 53 people who voted only in the county general election.
The number of ballots cast during the early voting period increased 89 percent over those cast in that same period in 2016 when similar offices were up for election.
RACES ON BALLOT
Among the local elections, there is one contested race as William “Kenny” Kerr and Bobby Stevens are seeking the mayor’s position in Baileyton. Tommy Casteel, who has served for decades as mayor, did not choose to seek reelection.
Steve Hall and Sherrie Ottinger have filed petitions to seek aldermen seats on the Baileyton Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Two aldermen positions are to be filled in that election.
The only countywide office in the general election is assessor of property. Incumbent Chuck Jeffers is running unopposed for that office.
Two school board seats are also on the ballot in the county general election. Incumbents Tommy Cobble in the 2nd School Board District and Rick Tipton, who is serving as chairman, in the 7th School Board District, are seeking reelection.
On the ballot in Greeneville are five offices with no contested races on the ballot. Incumbent W.T. Daniels is the only candidate for mayor. Seeking to represent the 2nd Ward on the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen are incumbents Scott Bullington and Tim Teague. Two aldermen are to be elected.
Two representatives from the 2nd Ward are also to be elected to the Greeneville Board of Education. Running are incumbent and chair Cindy Luttrell and first-time office seeker Crystal Hirschy.
In Mosheim, Mayor Tommy Gregg is seeking reelection as is James Foshie to his 2nd Ward alderman seat and Dave Long to the 1st Ward alderman position.
Similarly, the state primary features incumbents running for reelection unopposed: state House of Representatives members David Hawk (R-5) and Jeremy Faison (R-11). Hawk represents most of Greene County in the legislature, while Faison’s district includes western parts of the county.
The federal primary features contested races for the Republican nomination for the House of Representatives from the 1st District and both Republican and Democratic nominations for the U.S. Senate.
More than a dozen candidates are in the Republican races and five candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination for Senate.