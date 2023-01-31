The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band will make a special visit to the area to showcase their exceptional musicianship to make lasting connections with their audiences.
Tickets for the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band are free and now available. The band is set to perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. March 13.
“The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band has a rich history of inspiring hearts and minds, building and sustaining American patriotism, and enhancing esprit de corps in the United States Air Force,” a news release from NPAC stated.
It was one of the original Army Air Corps bands, created by order of the secretary of war on Oct. 1, 1941, and assigned to Barksdale Field, Louisiana. In June 1946, after a short stay at Brooks Field, Texas, the band arrived at Langley Field, now Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, its current home.
For over 75 years, the band has represented the Air Force with musical and military distinction.
Members bring music to the mid-Atlantic in live concerts and to the nation in televised events such as "The Today Show" and the Desert Storm National Victory Parade, as well as presidential inaugural events. The Heritage of America Band has performed ceremonies for U.S presidents and foreign heads of state, including the Queen of England and the President of France. Using today's technology, the band reaches a worldwide audience through its website, social media and audio recordings. Additionally, the band travels more than 150,000 miles to perform hundreds of concerts for listeners across a 15-state region from Maine to South Carolina.
In recent years, the mission of Air Force Bands has become an expeditionary one. The Blue Aces were among the first groups to tour Southwest Asia and the Horn of Africa to support coalition and Joint forces serving in the Global War on Terrorism.
The USAF Heritage of America Band's exceptional musicianship has earned international critical acclaim and numerous honors: eight Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards, five Air Force Organizational Excellence Awards, four Colonel George S. Howard Citations of Musical Excellence for Military Concert Band, North Carolina's Order of the Long Leaf Pine, and countless state and municipal proclamations. The USAF Heritage of America Band remains at the forefront of preserving and enriching America's musical heritage in the 21st century.
Tickets to this free community event are available online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.