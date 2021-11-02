JOHNSON CITY – Ballad Health Foundation’s annual Niswonger Children’s Network raffle is underway, with tickets on sale through Dec. 3.
Each ticket is a chance to win a new car or cash prizes and support the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network, a regional system of care that focuses on the health and well-being of every child in the Appalachian Highlands, organizers said in a news release.
The network also features Niswonger Children’s Hospital, the region’s only children’s hospital.
Raffle tickets are $50 apiece, and a maximum of 2,500 tickets will be sold. One winner will get to choose from a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse, a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer or a 2021 Chevrolet Bolt, donated by Champion Chevrolet Cadillac in Johnson City, according to the release. Three other winning tickets will be drawn for cash prizes of $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000.
“Our community is very fortunate to have this network of care for children in the region,” said Andy Dietrich, co-owner of Champion Chevrolet. “To have a children’s hospital that can treat our kids locally, so families don’t have to travel out of the area to cities like Charlottesville, Knoxville and Nashville and be separated from one another for treatment – that’s extremely important. Helping raise money for such a great cause is one of the ways we give back.”
During the last 13 years, Champion has donated more than $360,000 in support of the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network raffle fundraiser.
“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and longtime support of Champion Chevrolet,” said Lisa Carter, chief executive officer of Niswonger Children’s Hospital and chief executive officer of the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network. “I cannot thank them enough for all they’ve done over the years to support our children’s hospital. Their contributions have made such a positive impact in the lives of the children and families we serve.”
The prize drawing will be held on Dec. 3. Additionally:
- Phone purchases close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2.
- People can still purchase tickets online or in person at Champion Chevrolet until noon on Dec. 3.
- Winners do not need to be present at the time of the drawing.
“The annual raffle is a win-win for our community – they have chances to win great prizes, and they’re also doing something that will benefit children and families in the Appalachian Highlands for years to come,” said Jack Simpson, president of the Ballad Health Foundation. “Giving spirits and community support made Niswonger Children’s Hospital a reality more than a decade ago, and philanthropy continues to help us thrive. Our stellar partners in the raffle and throughout the region are making children’s health – and lives – better every single day.”
To purchase tickets, visit raffle.balladhealth.org or call Ballad Health Foundation at 423-302-3131.
Gifts to the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network can also be made any time by visiting www.balladhealth.org/foundation/ways-share-your-support. More information about the children’s network and Niswonger Children’s Hospital is available at www.balladhealth.org/pediatrics/niswonger-childrens-network.