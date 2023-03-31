Tim Ward formally retires Saturday as Greeneville police chief, but he won’t be standing on the sidelines for long.
Ward will close out an eventful 33 years with the Greeneville Police Department. He reflected on his career this week in an interview.
He contrasted what it was like in 1990, when he started at a patrol officer, compared to the law enforcement world of today.
“The biggest difference is technology, both good and bad. That’s the biggest thing,” Ward said.
Ward characteristically deflects praise for his accomplishments. He thanked others who provided guidance and support.
They include Bobby Britton, Louis Shipley, Mack Jones, John Jones, Bobby Blue, Sam Greene, Jim Seay, Lynn House, Beth Dyke, Steve Lowe, Charlie Jeffers, Beth Dyke, Carl Outhouse, Terry Webb, Danny Lowery, Frank Register, Charles Hinkle, J.R. Boles, Gene O’Dell, Mike Ottinger, Ronnie Dixon, Steve Burns “and countless others.”
That includes his parents, Jerry and Carolyn, both career educators. Jerry Ward is a former Greeneville superintendent of schools.
Ward was named police chief in June 2018 following the retirement of Terry Cannon.
Before promotion to chief, Ward served in a number of different roles.
Prior to becoming chief, Ward spent two years as administrative captain. He began his service as a patrol officer in 1990, and also was an agent with the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, commander of the Special Response Team and Special Weapons and Tactics team, and a detective lieutenant and patrol captain.
Wards embraced the challenges of the different positions he had in the police department. He recalled his service as a DTF agent in the 1990s and early 2000s.
“It was a different time then. I was working narcotics at the height of the crack (cocaine) epidemic. It was killing our country,” he said.
Ward has seen the cyclical dominance of different drugs. Methamphetamine is currently the street drug of choice. While issues associated with local meth labs are no longer a major concern, Ward said that the highly potent form of methamphetamine brought into Greene County by drug cartels creates a different set of problems.
Being a narcotics agent requires the ability to think on one’s feet. Ward was up to the challenge.
“Working narcotics was my favorite (job). It was the most fun. You can’t wait to go to work and you don’t want to go home,” he said.
As a detective, Ward investigated child abuse cases for seven years. He is a staunch advocate of children’s rights.
“As far as my career goes, working with child abuse was the hardest thing I did, but it was the most rewarding,” he said.
Child abuse cases “are the ones that stick in your memory,” Ward said.
“They’re the ones that keep you up at night. We had a lot of success and we had a lot of (successful) prosecutions,” he said.
Ward earned a number of continuing education and professional certifications during his career. He is a 1984 Greeneville High School graduate and a 1989 graduate of East Tennessee State University, with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice. Ward has intentions to use his law enforcement and administrative experience to benefit the community.
“I’ve got plans do something meaningful still,” he said. “The bottom line is we can always do better. There is always something that can be done better. It may be a small step up, it may be something big, but if you don’t push you will never get there.”
Further information will be forthcoming.
Ward said on his first day as a Greeneville police officer, Capt. Bobby Britton gave him advice he heeded throughout his career.
“He said, ‘Tim, if you treat people the way you want to be treated, about 90 percent of the time you will be all right,’” Ward recalled. “If you treat them with respect, you will be all right.”
Treating everyone with respect “is appreciated,” he said.
“In the law enforcement profession, we are dealing with people who for the most part are having their worst day,” Ward said. “It’s the other 10 percent, even though I’m putting you in jail, if I treat you with respect it’s still appreciated all the way around. If you know they have a problem, they reach out to you. It’s comforting when you can talk to somebody you know about a problem.”
Ward appreciates the support most people in Greene County give to law enforcement. It’s one reason he has no plans to go elsewhere.
“We specifically as police officers are blessed to live in this community, and live where we do when we do. The community is great,” he said. “The relationships we have in this town and this county, they foster these conversations. You can have a conversation rather than a fight. You build relationships and you put things into your basket and when things are bad, it helps offset those bad things.”
There were 36 officers at the Greeneville Police Department in 1990 when the group of four officers that included Ward were hired. There are 53 full-time Greeneville officers today.
Like Ward, many police officers choose to spend their entire careers in Greene County. He noted that in the group hired in 1990 who attended police academy together, there was a future sheriff, Pat Hankins, and a future police chief — Ward.
“I never had any idea I would be chief of police. The people that (worked with) me though the rest of my career, local, state and federal, I am very, very blessed to have worked with the people I did,” he said.
It’s those people that Ward will miss most about his job. Ward said he considered other job opportunities after graduating from police academy. The Greeneville Police Department was the first to make a formal offer.
“Life is all about timing. I am glad I stayed in Greeneville,” he said. “The Town of Greeneville has taken great care of us.”
Over the years, Ward has earned the respect and friendship of many fellow officers. Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt started out in law enforcement about the same time.
“We both had our psychological evaluation on the same day and time in Kingsport. Tim and I both worked our way up through our departments over the years. He has always been a true friend and mentor,” Holt said. “We have stood up for and beside each other, whether through happiness or sadness.”
Holt said he and Ward had a good professional relationship from the beginning.
“I have felt that over the years, we have worked well together, even working at different departments. We have always been there for each other, even if we just needed to bounce ideas off each other or vent about situations,” Holt said. “Tim has had a career he can be proud of. He can leave with the thought that he has made the Greeneville Police Department a better place.”
Capt. Steve Spano will serve as interim chief at the Greeneville Police Department until a successor is named. Ward is confident in the abilities of everyone at the police department.
“We have great people here,” he said. “They work hard and care about this community. We have a good command staff and all of our patrolmen are learning, and we are trying to give them the skills to succeed.”
Ward has a message for all new officers.
“You’re the driver of your own bus. If you keep the community at the forefront of your actions, you are going to have a great career,” he said.
Ward has a central belief that shaped his law enforcement experience.
“It all comes back to Greeneville, taking care of Greeneville,” he said. “It has been my honor and my privilege to serve the Town of Greeneville for the last 33 years. In a town this size, you can make a difference.”