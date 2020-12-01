Eager anticipation turned to sadness Sunday afternoon at the former West Pines Elementary School after a time capsule buried in 1986 was unearthed in advance of sale of the property.
The large concrete vessel holding carefully placed artifacts from students and staff at the school and buried on May 16, 1986, saw the light of day for the first time in more than 34 years. But water had seeped into the vessel holding the items, destroying most of the contents.
The event did have a silver lining. Former teachers, students and employees at the school got a chance to see each other, in some cases for the first time in years. The fellowship that followed was not dampened.
The time capsule was assembled as part of the Greene County Homecoming Celebration ’86. Time capsules were also buried at other county schools.
Nearly 100 people showed up at the former school for the opening of the concrete time capsule, which proved challenging to get out of the ground and onto solid pavement, taking the better part of Sunday afternoon. Some people left and then returned, and a crowd of about 50 was present when the capsule was opened after being set down in the parking lot by a winch truck.
Anticipation was high.
Silent disappointment was reflected in the faces of those present when the seal on the container was broken and the heavy top lifted off, revealing the time capsule had filled with water.
The time capsule was not meant to be opened until 2086, but with the imminent sale of the building and property, the decision was made to unearth it.
After the time capsule was opened, some people tried to salvage some of the waterlogged contents. Several whimsical items that were near the top of the concrete container placed inside the capsule survived, including a laminated, neatly typed history of the school, posters and bracelets made by students, a miniature small wooden rocking chair and Greeneville Sun articles about school sports teams covered in plastic.
“Oh my God, it’s me,” said Missy McAmis Smith, who was looking at a photo of the basketball team that played in the county youth basketball league.
“I have two (children) in that picture,” Diane McAmis said.
West Pines and Glenwood elementary schools were closed in spring 2019 by the county Board of Education, effective for the 2019-20 school year, amid budget shortfalls in county schools and declining student populations. West Pines had a K-8 enrollment of 155 students at the time, the second lowest among county schools.
The school served the West Pines community in the northeast end of Greene County since it opened in 1962. Additions were made in 1998 and 2005.
West Pines students now attend schools in Baileyton and Chuckey.
A real estate auction will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the former school property at 3500 West Pines Road. The 36,000-square-foot multi-purpose school building on 15.37 acres will be sold, with equipment and furnishings to be sold following the real estate auction.
To many members of the West Pines community, West Pines Elementary School was the center of social life. They all look back fondly on their ties to the school.
Brandy Addison was 7 years old and a West Pines student when the time capsule went into the ground.
“I never expected to see it again,” Addison said.
West Pines “was the heart of the community,” she said.
“We went to school here, played ball here, we voted here. It’s a little bittersweet,” Addison said.
Looking on as the time capsule was unearthed were two of the men who put it in the ground in 1986. Bobby McAmis and Brent Sturm had mixed feelings on Sunday.
“All my kids and my wife went to school here,” said McAmis, who drove a school bus for five years until West Pines closed.
“Three of my girls put stuff in there,” he said.
Even McAmis and Sturm were surprised to see how deep the time capsule was buried, and of its size as a backhoe moved soil to unearth it. The backhoe eventually developed mechanical issues and a more heavy-duty piece of equipment had to be called in.
“We used shovels,” McAmis recalled.
“It was supposed to last for 100 years,” added Sturm.
Linda Sturm was a secretary at the school for 10 years.
All four of the Sturm children went to West Pines, along with four of her grandchildren.
“There’s a whole big batch of us,” she said.
All those connected to the school were very close, Sturm said.
“We were all a big family because it was such a small school,” Sturm said.
Sturm recalled the day in May 1986 the time capsule was placed in the ground.
“I stood here and watched them,” she said. “My son was on the flagpole.”
Sue Hankins spent 30 years at the school as a cafeteria worker. She also attended West Pines, which opened in 1962.
“It’s a sad goodbye,” Hankins said.
Donna Shannon, now retired, taught at West Pines for 30 years.
“It’s sad to come out and see the building empty,” she said. “It’s like a reunion for us, but it’s very sad.”
Larry Kelton also taught at West Pines for 30 years.
“It’s sad because it was a good little school,” Kelton said. “The community support was fantastic.”
Marty Bradley, a former teacher at the school who retired in 2013, taught at different grade levels for 20 years at the K-8 school.
“It’s kind of a last hurrah and a reunion of the people who were here,” Bradley said. “I’m thankful we had the opportunity. We’re seeing faces we haven’t seen in a long time.”
Tim McAmis, a son of Bobby McAmis, fondly remembers his time attending West Pines.
He went there though fifth grade.
“It’s not just a school, it’s a family,” McAmis said.
Faith McDonald, who lives nearby, brought a handful of school yearbooks with her. McDonald was one of the recent graduates of West Pines. She and fellow former student Maggie Sturm stood together recalling memories spurred by the yearbooks.
“It’s sad. We spent about every second here together,” McDonald said.
“We were here every day pretty much for nine years,” Sturm said.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison put his shoulder to a shovel and helped county Director of Schools David McClain and others unearth the time capsule.
“Sort of the buzzword for today would be closure. It was buried in 1986 amid great fanfare,” Morrison said. “We’re told there is a season for everything, but with the shifting demographics of the county and the education department, West Pines was closed, which precipitated a future land sale.”
Plans were before the time capsule was opened to reinter it at nearby Oakdale Missionary Baptist Church. Those plans may not be go forward based on the condition of the contents.
Closing schools like West Pines heralds the end of an era before transportation was widely available where smaller schools served students in their immediate communities. At one time, Greene County was home to dozens of one-room schoolhouses fondly remembered by those who spent their childhoods there.
“I personally think the smaller schools are a better option for our students, but the reality is that the smaller institutions or small schools require more tax dollars to operate,” Morrison said.
Morrison has a personal connection to the school. His wife Stephanie worked there for 10 years as a bookkeeper and the couple’s four children attended West Pines.
“It’s a time to share memories and talk about things that happened here,” Stephanie Morrison said. “It’s very emotional for me. It is definitely a special school. It’s more like a family.”
McClain said the time capsule opening gave the West Pines community a chance to gather one more time at the school to which so many have ties.
“I think it gives the community an opportunity to come here one last day,” he said. “It’s great for the community.”