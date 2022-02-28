The former Walkertown School, a place that provided education for generations of Greene County residents, has been demolished over 100 years after it was first built..
The demolition process began on Feb. 21 and was completed throughout the week as the Walkertown Convenience Center at 1250 Walkertown Road expands.
The school building was originally constructed in 1913 as a one-room schoolhouse, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
A two-room addition to the northeast side of the schoolhouse was constructed in 1926.
The school was closed sometime in the 1950s when Newmansville School opened. Newmansville stayed open until it too closed in 1989.
“Over the years the school has fallen into disrepair and really became a safety issue there in the convenience center,” Morrison said.
The Drain family leases the land for the Walkertown Convenience Center, which included the old school, to the Greene County government.
“The Drain family has graciously allowed us to use the space to serve the community. They have been very cooperative and helpful throughout the process of the center being placed there and this current expansion,” Morrison said.
The remaining member of the Drain family in Greene County, Debbie Drain Smith, requested some mementoes from the historic school building as it was demolished.
“She wanted some of the foundation stone and lumber preserved for her. We have done our part to honor those requests,” Morrison said.
Aside from being a safety hazard, the school was torn down to make way for an expansion of the Walkertown Convenience Center.
“There is a capacity issue coming into play with our expanding population in Greene County, and people wanting us to expand our convenience center hours. We are not opposed to having longer hours at the centers, but right now we cannot due to capacity issues. We could stay open longer, but we would not be able to take any more garbage. So we are working on solving that capacity problem to help better serve the residents of this county,” Morrison said.
The expansion at Walkertown, the sixth busiest convenience center out of 17 according to Morrison, will allow space for another compacter at the site.
Morrison said the expansion will alleviate capacity pressure on the Afton Convenience Center.
South Greene Convenience Center has also dealt with high volume and capacity issues.
The county is working on plans to expand the rear of the South Greene center, the third busiest in the county according to Morrison, to make it safer for high traffic levels and allow for it to handle high capacities of waste.
West Greene Convenience Center is currently the busiest center in the county, Morrison said.
“Greene County is booming right now, and there are a lot of people moving into the area,” Morrison said. “And with more people comes more garbage.”
While the Walkertown School is gone, Morrison believes the memory will remain.
Morrison hopes to install some type of informational sign at the site in order to tell the history of the school to those who come by.
“It has been suggested that there be some sort of plaque or sign placed at the site with a picture of the school and a short narrative history, and I think that is a good idea. It would be something that could remain there even after the convenience center is gone if that were to ever occur,” Morrison said. “We have a very rich and compelling history in Greene County, and we need to tell that story.”