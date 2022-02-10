February is Earthquake Awareness Month.
To raise awareness of the importance of earthquake preparedness, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance reminds consumers that earthquake insurance can lower consumers’ financial burden in the event of an earthquake, no matter the magnitude.
“During Earthquake Awareness Month, I urge consumers to prepare for the potential financial impacts of earthquakes by learning more about earthquake insurance today,” TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Insurance Bill Huddleston said in a news release.
“Having adequate insurance coverage is a critical component of being prepared for the financial impacts of an earthquake,” Huddleston added.
Earthquakes occur frequently in Tennessee because the state has two seismic zones — the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the west and the East Tennessee Seismic Zone in the east.
While most earthquakes that occur in Tennessee are small, scientists estimate that there is a 25% to 40% probability of a 6.0 or greater magnitude earthquake occurring in the central United States within a 50-year window.
While the primary focus remains on the New Madrid Seismic Zone, it is not the only area of concern. Earthquakes also occur in the East Tennessee Seismic Zone, along the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone and in Oklahoma, Kansas, Ohio, and Texas.
About 200 earthquakes occur in the central U.S. every year, many of which go unnoticed.
"Consumers should remember that traditional homeowners and business insurance policies do not cover earthquake damage. Earthquake insurance is available to purchase in Tennessee from licensed insurance producers," the release said.
An earthquake insurance policy can decrease financial losses in the aftermath of an earthquake, the release said. The TDCI offers the following tips regarding earthquake insurance:
INSURANCE TIPS
- When shopping for an earthquake policy, don't forget about the deductible. A deductible is the amount the homeowner is responsible for paying on each claim. The deductible for earthquake insurance is usually 10% to 20% of the coverage limit. For example, if a home is insured for $200,000, a 10% deductible would be $20,000.
- Depending on the policy, there may be separate deductibles. A home, personal belongings, and outside structures like detached garages and fences may all have individual deductibles. Consumers should ensure they know the terms of their policies.
- Some policies may pay up to the total of one or more of the coverage limits if the damage is more than the coverage limits. Always check with an insurance agent to learn how the deductible may affect earthquake policy coverage.
SAFETY TIPS
- During an earthquake, there may only be seconds to protect yourself before strong shaking knocks you down or debris starts falling. Practicing helps individuals be ready to respond. Practice “Drop, Cover and Hold On” with family and co-workers. “That is, drop to the ground, take cover by getting under a sturdy desk or table, and hold on until the shaking stops,” the release said.
- If outdoors when the shaking starts, find a clear spot away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and power lines, then drop, cover, and hold on. Stay there until the shaking stops.
- If driving when an earthquake occurs, pull over to a clear location, stop, and stay there with the seat belt fastened until the shaking stops. Once the shaking stops, proceed with caution, avoiding bridges or ramps that might have been damaged.
- Ground shaking during an earthquake is seldom the cause of injury. Most earthquake-related injuries and deaths are caused by collapsing walls and roofs, flying glass, and falling objects.
- Look around now, before an earthquake. Identify safe places such as under a sturdy piece of furniture or against an interior wall in the home, office, or school so that when the shaking starts, an individual can respond quickly because a plan is already in place.
- Protect the home by securing heavy items like bookcases, refrigerators, televisions, and objects that hang on walls. Store heavy and breakable objects on low shelves. Consider making improvements to your building to fix structural issues that could cause your building to collapse during an earthquake.
To learn more insurance-related information, visit the TDCI online at tn.gov/insurance.