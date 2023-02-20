Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City will host a celebration of the State of Franklin and the 1788 battle 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
Visitors will learn of the failed state and the battle that was fought on the property of Col. John Tipton. Local reenactors from the Overmountain Men of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will be on the historic grounds for visitors to learn about the formation of the State of Franklin, late 1700s weapons demonstrations, and a re-creation of the battle between neighbors. At 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., there will be a showing of “The Mysterious Lost State of Franklin” documentary. Highlighting the day will be a reenactment at 2 p.m. of the 235-year-old battle between the forces of Tipton and John Sevier.
The historic home of the Tipton and Haynes families will be open for visitors to tour through. Visitors can stroll along the site’s quarter-mile nature trail or go spelunking in the site’s ancient cave, according to the news release. There will also several local demonstrators and vendors for crafts and food.
Admission for the State of Franklin Battle is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Members are free. For more information, call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com. Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is located at 2620 S. Roan Street in Johnson City and is a Tennessee Historical Commission-owned state historic site.