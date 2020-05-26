Implementation of TN PROMPT is moving forward in Greene County with the hiring of a person to run the program, members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition were told Thursday.
TN PROMPT stands for Preventing Rural Opioid Misuse through Partnerships and Training. A Greene County-targeted grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Institute of Food and Agriculture is administered through TN PROMPT.
Linda Flanagan was recently interviewed using the Zoom app and hired for the part-time position, Dr. Lisa Washburn, an associate professor and community health specialist with University of Tennessee Extension, told members of the Anti-Drug Coalition at the group’s meeting.
The meeting was conducted via Zoom to practice safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the topics covered during Thursday’s meeting had to do with aspects of the ongoing COVID-19 crises.
“We were able to interview for this position by Zoom in the middle of this (and) were able to hire (Flanagan),” Washburn said.
COVID-19 has caused delays in getting the TN PROMPT program rolling, Washburn said.
A survey will be conducted as part of a baseline study defining the program, said Lamanda Weston, extension agent of UT Extension-Greene County.
The two-year TN PROMPT grant will help health professionals to address the opioid epidemic though providing professional development and training opportunities “designed to increase knowledge and understanding of the opioid crisis and related issues,” Washburn recently said.
One component of the program “is to identify factors increasing opioid misuse and abuse risk in rural communities to provide decision-makers and community members with new data-driven tools to address the epidemic,” she said.
The Communities That Care model being implemented calls for surveys of public health educators, extension agents, parents and youth. The survey will be Flanagan’s first task.
“I look forward to help finding strategies that can (help). I look forward to working with you,” Flanagan told coalition members.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, coalition co-chair Daniel Velez, of the Phoenix Project, said the program had to temporarily shut down due to COVID-19.
Velez said there were several graduations from the program just as the coronavirus shutdown was beginning. Program coordinators decided not to bring new people into the house for the time being, he said.
Velez said the Phoenix Project will reopen at a later time. Based in Greeneville, the Phoenix Project assists domestic violence victims in Greene, Carter, Hancock, Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington, Johnson and Unicoi counties.
Velez said the the Safe Harbor Home program continues housing the homeless. The main office at 818 W. Summer St. remains open, he said.
Carolyn McAmis, executive director of the CHIPS program, said the program continues to shelter victims of domestic violence.
Authorities have said that incidences of domestic violence have increased as more people are home-bound during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Change is Possible Family Violence Shelter serves Greene, Carter and Unicoi counties.
“We’re still providing services,” McAmis told coalition members.
Molly Colley of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network said the group is providing suicide prevention trainings and advice virtually, including a May 26 training session with Jason Abernathy from Insight Alliance. That session is full, but others will be offered in the coming months, Colley said.
The next scheduled meeting of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition is at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 18. The meeting format will be announced, said Wendy Peay, coalition secretary and executive director of the United Way of Greene County.