NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced Monday that letters of intent are now being requested for the Tennessee Historic Development Grant Program.
Developed by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2021, the first and second rounds of the program provided $15 million for projects that aim to renovate and preserve the state’s commercial historic buildings. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly approved a third round of this program in April 2023 after overwhelming support and interest, according to a news release. The funds encourage communities and private developers to invest in buildings that have contributed to a community’s history but now sit idle. These buildings can once again contribute to the economy through job creation and commercial opportunities.
A letter of intent is required to participate and can be submitted from through June 23 to confirm eligibility of the historic property by TNECD and the Tennessee Historical Commission. Applications will be accepted July 10 to August 25. This program will be highly competitive, and applications will be scored based on project need, impact, overall plan, financing, feasibility, support and location, the agency said in its news release.
The webinar will be recorded and uploaded to the website for those unable to attend. Additional information about the grant, eligibility and application can be found on the Historic Development Grant Program website.