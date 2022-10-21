Criminal case defendants in Greene County without resources to hire a lawyer often rely on a public defender to ensure they are represented in court.
That’s where Todd Estep comes in. The experienced criminal defense attorney recently began an eight-year term as 3rd Judicial District Public Defender after having served as an assistant public defender in the office since 2014.
Estep and his staff provide services in the four-county 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene, Hancock, Hamblen and Hawkins counties. The district public defender’s office recently moved to a former legal office at 125 S. Main St. in Greeneville.
Estep, 47, was elected in August after prevailing in the May Republican primary. Former district Public Defender Greg Eichelman, who served in the position since 1989, did not run for reelection.
Estep has extensive experience defending court-appointed clients charged with misdemeanor and felony crimes at all levels, including first-degree murder.
He can be found many days at the Greene County Courthouse, and with his expanded responsibilities, at other court venues in the 3rd Judicial District.
The former Marine’s signature bow ties and congenial military bearing make him easily identifiable in court.
‘BEST DEFENSE’ A PRIORITY
Estep elaborated this week on his vision for the Public Defender’s Office.
“My priority is to provide our clients and the community the best indigent defense representation in the state. One of the ways we intend to accomplish this goal is to offer a holistic approach to legal representation,” he said.
Esteps’ office will “offer services beyond the legal issue” by implementing what he terms “the Empower Initiative.”
“The Empower Initiative is a community-focused initiative to reduce recidivism, re-offending, while forging new futures for our clients. With the help of Lindsey Holt, our Licensed Master Social Worker, we are going to provide client-centered and community-oriented models of defense to better serve the communities in Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, and Hawkins counties,” Estep said.
Estep said the service will focus on aftercare plans for clients on probation or currently facing charges within the judicial system.
“Each individualized aftercare plan will focus on identifying risks for recidivism and providing a plan with the support they need to avoid those risks. Frequently, those risks include mental health and substance abuse histories as well as social environmental risks,” he said.
The goal is to cut down on recidivism and give those on probation “the support necessary to forge a new positive path.”
It’s a path “designed to reunite families, communities, get folks to work, and ease the strain on the judicial system and law enforcement,” Estep said.
“The Empower Initiative is founded on the idea that every client has an inherent value. Our job is to help them navigate through their legal issues and help those who are ready to forge a new future,” he said.
HEAVY CASELOAD
Public defenders are appointed to about 8,500 cases a year in the 3rd Judicial District.
Greene County accounts for about 2,200 of the cases.
“In the last five years, cases increased significantly,” Estep said.
For example, Estep said that between 2017 and 2018, the Public Defender’s Office caseload rose about 15%.
The numbers have gone up every year.
“I believe the reason for the surge was the increase in the supply of methamphetamine shipped into our area and the reduction of homemade methamphetamine we saw earlier in the decade,” Estep said.
The COVID-19 pandemic also had a dramatic impact on the justice system.
“Courts were closed or had limited access. This has created a reduction in the number of open and closed cases compared to years past. It’s hard to tell at this point if the reduction in case numbers is associated with lower recidivism based on substance abuse rehabilitation efforts by the courts or a lower number of court cases, because of the COVID 19 response measures,” Estep said.
Figures from 2021 “indicate the system is still dealing with COVID-era cases and has yet to rebound to pre-COVID case counts,” he said.
“As we continue to move past the COVID era and statistics become available, we will get a better understanding of how case load numbers have increased, decreased, or maintained their numbers. Our Empower Initiative will be the first effort of its kind to track trends in our local public defense and hopefully provide a data-driven explanation of our case load numbers and success rates,” Estep said.
INCARCERATION/REHABILITATION
Prosecutors, judges and members of local law enforcement have said the vast majority of criminal offenses committed are tied to meth or other drugs.
Estep agrees.
“I believe that 95% of all criminal cases in our district are fueled by substance abuse and mental health issues. Typically, when one of these two risk factors exist you have the other as well,” he said.
“People are self-medicating for various physical, mental, and emotional issues. For more serious mental health issues, there is less access to proper medication, and individuals who need treatment and medication find themselves in the criminal court system,” Estep said.
Options available to the court system include incarceration and rehabilitation. The latter has become a particular focus of study as drug abuse has reached epidemic proportions in the 3rd Judicial District.
“As evidenced by (Gov. Bill Lee’s) criminal justice reform, the judicial system understands we are not going to incarcerate our way out of the drug epidemic that plagues our court system. Eventually, non-violent drug offenders will be released,” Estep said. “What is needed is a more balanced approach of deterrence (jail) and rehabilitation.”
“Every entity within the system is bound to seek or defend justice. I believe our adversarial system can promote the correction of this trend. It is my firm belief that in our district, we have elected the right people and have a great opportunity to make a positive impact on the drug epidemic and the people it effects, both defendant and victim, than we ever have,” Estep said.
MORE PUBLIC DEFENDERS NEEDED
More public defenders are needed to effectively offer a defense to those who can’t afford a lawyer, Estep said.
Assistant public defenders in the 3rd Judicial District carry a heavy caseload.
“Each year Tennessee recruits more law enforcement officers from other states to join the highway patrol. Over the last few years, the legislature and the governor’s budget has included more highway patrol positions as well as assistant district attorneys and assistant public defenders,” Estep said. “However, the number of assistant public defenders has not, in my opinion, kept up with the increase in law enforcement positions throughout the state.”
The result “is longer wait periods for cases to be addressed, longer court dockets, which ties up officers, alleged victims, and witnesses in court when cases may or may not be resolved,” he said.
Estep said that the 3rd Judicial District Public Defender’s Office office is 98% funded by the state. Greene and Hawkins counties have approved a $12.50 fee collected on criminal cases filed in those jurisdictions to be redistributed for the use of public defenders in the county in which the money was collected, he said.
“This money is used to support the mission of public defense in that county. Hamblen and Hancock are the only counties that have not approved this statutory funding mechanism available to the Public Defender’s Office,” Estep said.
“I believe, if you walk into any county in the state, you will observe multiple assistant district attorneys, but more likely there will be less assistant public defenders or a single assistant public defender with a majority of the case load on that docket. This creates a bottleneck in the court system that impedes efficiency for everyone involved,” he said.
Estep characterizes himself as “a conservative Republican through and through” and recognizes that “adding state-funded positions is a burden on the taxpayer and certainly not something I take lightly.”
“However, I believe the taxpayer has a significant interest in justice and the fair and efficient processing of criminal cases. Despite these competing interests, I believe that the public has major interest in the (state) Public Defender’s Conference being adequately staffed,” Estep said.
The 3rd Judicial District Public Defender’s Office currently has nine assistant public defenders, including three in Greene County, four in Hamblen County and two who handle cases in Hawkins and Hancock counties.
Estep, a longtime Greene County resident, cited cases assigned to him.
“My caseload consists of nearly every first-degree murder case in our district and all the violations of probation in Hamblen County,” he said.
Estep estimates that he carries about 350 cases that include Class A felonies and violations of probation in addition to his district-wide public defender duties.
“On average, if we have 8,500 cases a year with nine assistants, that comes out to 945 cases per attorney. The American Bar Association suggests an attorney should not carry caseloads that exceed 400 misdemeanors or 150 felony cases, (and) less if those numbers are in combination. My attorneys usually hit those numbers before summer each year,” he said.
“In a perfect world, we would need around 11 more positions to meet the suggested case load standard of the ABA,” Estep said.
“With the burden to the taxpayer in mind, my goal is to get our case numbers around 650 cases per attorney or less. I believe we can provide unparalleled legal service to our counties at a lower cost with the addition of two to three positions instead of eleven positions we should have,” he said.
As part of the Empower Initiative, Estep said his office “will be seeking grant opportunities for the first time in the history of the 3rd Judicial District.”
The 3rd Judicial District Public Defender’s Office staff has potential life-altering responsibilities.
It is responsible, Estep said, “for ensuring that the rights of the people are the same despite economic or social status. The people of Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties have entrusted the responsibility to me, for which I am grateful, and I will do all I can to ensure the people we represent, and our communities get the best legal criminal defense service available.”