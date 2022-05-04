Todd Estep prevailed Tuesday over DeAnna Snyder in the Republican Party primary race for 3rd Judicial District public defender.
Estep, 46, of Greene County, received 13,993 votes to 8,069 for Snyder, a Hawkins County native, according to unofficial figures from the Tennessee Secretary of State office.
Estep will run on the Republican line unopposed on Aug. 4 for an eight-year term as public defender of the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
Estep and Snyder are both experienced assistant public defenders. Current Public Defender Greg Eichelman, who has served in the position since 1989, recently announced he would not run for reelection.
Estep said he looks forward to leading the office for the next eight years.
“It’s a humbling experience,” he said Tuesday night outside the Greene County Election Commission office. “My wife (Cari) has helped me so much. Greene County really came out and it made a huge difference.”
Estep ran a spirited campaign for the public defender position.
“We certainly put everything we had into it. We didn’t leave anything on the table,” he said. “I am very thankful and very grateful to get help from the community. We’re blessed.”
During the primary campaign, Estep cited his strong work ethic and experience, which includes defending court-appointed clients charged with misdemeanor and felony crimes at all levels, including first-degree murder.
Estep served in the Marine Corps for four years and then in private business before becoming an attorney. He has been an assistant public defender since 2014, working primarily in Greene County.
As public defender, Estep said during his campaign that he would hire part-time legal assistants to help with the caseload in the 3rd Judicial District.
He believes a more comprehensive approach should be taken to treat those addicted to drugs. More rehabilitation facilities are needed in East Tennessee, Estep said during his campaign.
Estep, an Elizabethton High School graduate who lives in Greene County, recently outlined some goals as public defender in a candidate questionnaire submitted to The Greeneville Sun.
“I will ensure our office provides the best legal advocacy in our region, but also lead its evolution into a community law approach by helping our clients beyond their legal issues. Community law is essentially our office’s approach to reduce recidivism (people that re-offend). The public defender must coordinate efforts of pre-existing support programs to best fit the individual and their journey back into society,” Estep wrote.
Estep wrote that “alternative funding sources that do not affect the taxpayer must also be leveraged for our office to be able to handle this transition while protecting our current employees from heavy caseloads, but doing so responsibly without bloating a government agency or using taxpayer dollars.”
Estep described himself as a “conservative Republican” with the experience to take the helm of the public defender’s office.
“I have prepared for this moment for long time and have developed relationships with elected officials, community organizations, and health care providers throughout our region focused on implementing these interventions here in Greene County,” Estep wrote.