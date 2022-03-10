Home improvement-related issues are number one on the list of top 10 complaint categories for 2021 compiled by the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office Division of Consumer Affairs.
The DCA received a total of 5,561 complaints in 2021. The agency recovered both services and funds for Tennesseeans by working with consumers and businesses, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.
Overall, the number of consumer complaints increased 37% in 2021, compared to 4,053 complaints received by the consumer affairs office in 2020, the news release said.
The top three categories saw the highest year-over-year increases. Home improvement scams increased 58%, landlord/tenant complaints increased 61%, and health services and product complaints increased 63%.
In addition, imposter scams now make up a significant number of consumer complaints, placing that category into the Top 10 list.
“The division’s staff works to quickly route complaints so that appropriate action can be taken in cases where deceptive business practices, frauds, or scams are identified,” the release said.
TOP 10 CATEGORIES
The top 10 consumer complaint categories as noted by the Division of Consumer Affairs are:
1. Home Improvements, Home Repairs, Home Warranties: 787 complaints
Home warranties, in addition to hiring a contractor for services to repair or improve the quality of a home. Common complaints involve quality of work, incomplete work after receiving payment, and structural damage caused by employed individuals or businesses. Many of the complaints are referred to the Tennessee Board for Licensing Contractors.
2. Landlord/Tenant: 466 complaints
The most common complaints relate to security deposits and the condition of a rental property. Complaints are commonly referred to city and county building codes enforcement and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
3. Health Services and Products: 372 complaints
Complaints include inaccurate billing and misquoting services. The DCA may mediate complaints or refer appropriate complaints to the Tennessee Department of Health.
4. Personal/Professional Services: 349 complaints
Services offered by professionals including hair stylists, massage therapists, locksmiths, exterminators, photographers, surveyors, and others. Common complaints include the quality of service, charges for services not received, and problems redeeming gift certificates for services offered. Complaints in this category are sometimes referred to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Division of Regulatory Boards and the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility.
5. Motor Vehicle — Used Sales and Advertising: 341 complaints.
Consumer dissatisfaction with the items or services purchased online. Common complaints include issues with refunds and returns, or the product or service not being provided after payment. Often, the product or service was solicited via email or social media advertisements. The Division of Consumer Affairs works to mediate complaints in this category.
6. Debtor/Creditor: 331 complaints
Matters related to debt collection companies, payday loans, credit repair companies, and check-cashing services. Consumers report harassing phone calls or billing issues. The complaints may also be referred to the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions and the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Regulatory Boards Division when applicable.
7. Internet Sales: 296 complaints
Consumer dissatisfaction with items or services purchased online. Common complaints include issues with refunds and returns, or the product or service not being provided after payment. Often, the product or service was solicited via email or social media advertisements. The Division of Consumer Affairs works to mediate complaints in this category.
8. Motor Vehicle — Repairs & Warranties: 269 complaints
Consumer dissatisfaction with vehicle repair service. Common complaints involved issues related to the length of time taken for repair, with many complaints involving an issue with the appropriate parts being available for installation. The category also includes consumer dissatisfaction regarding purchased vehicle warranties.
9. Timeshare/Vacation Clubs: 211 complaints
Complaints related to the purchase of property under a timesharing agreement and the sale of these agreements. The most common complaints report high-pressure sales tactics, misrepresentation of the contract, and resale scams. Some complaints may be referred to the Tennessee Real Estate Commission or the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility.
10. Imposter Scams: 185 complaints
When a con artist poses as a government employee/agency, friend, or legitimate business. The perpetrators generally use text, calls, or emails to trick consumers into paying them via gift cards or wired money. Victims might also be tricked into providing sensitive information to receive a “government grant” or “free” money.
For information about how to file a complaint with the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, go to: https://www.tn.gov/attorneygeneral/working-for-tennessee/consumer/file-a-complaint.html