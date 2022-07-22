Tennessee Online Public School and the Greene Technology Center are partnering to bring local high school students a flexible, career and technical education-focused, hybrid program in August, school leaders say.
The program is free to students who live within Greene County, but students or their families would need to provide their own transportation.
Aaron Flanary, principal at the Greene Technology Center (GTC), said the program evolved out of discussions around involving more local home-schooled students at the center.
“We were talking about what can we do to offer those home-schooled students who aren’t part of our school community something they’re not getting, and we said maybe we could do a hybrid program,” Flanary said. “We started looking at what that would look like and what kind of fees there would be, and we realized we have the ability to make it 100% free if you live in Greene County. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the city or in the county.”
Some home-schooled students already attend GTC, he added, but he hopes for more to enroll, and the program is not limited to students already in home school.
“One of the main barriers we hear from students is that GTC doesn’t fit in their schedule or they’re not able to do it because of rigidity in their high school schedule,” said Richard Tipton, principal of TOPS Greeneville, which was created last year to join Tennessee Online Public School (TOPS), creating a unique K-12 online public school.
TOPS was founded in 2012 as part of Bristol City Schools by Dr. Jason Horne, a former Greeneville City Schools French teacher, said Tipton. It started with grades 9-12 and added 6-8 in spring 2021, according to the school’s website. Greeneville City Schools developed the elementary school portion, also in 2021, and both school systems provide instruction for their respective grade levels.
As a public school, TOPS is free for students from across the state to attend.
“Our K-5 program is taught by Greeneville City Schools teachers. We teach kids throughout the state, and it’s very hands-on. You’re on and off getting to interact. As we go into middle school, we start releasing that constant contact with the idea that by the time they’re in high school they’re very independent learners, and with independence comes flexibility,” said Tipton. “Through GTC’s industry partners, students could even work in an internship part time.”
At the high school level, TOPS students have weekly due dates, giving them the week to schedule their own studies and assignments.
“Every family has their own reason for wanting that flexibility, but you’re still learning your core academics, just like at any high school, but you have the flexibility of choosing when you want to do it, so that meshes really well for students who would rather do something hands on,” Tipton said. “It’s not everybody’s cup of tea, but I think for students with a really driven purpose who want to do this, it really works, and if they know they can do this internship or get that work experience, that’s their reason to do their algebra at 5 p.m. instead of during the day.”
He added that there is an application process for TOPS to ensure that virtual education is the best fit for each student.
Flanary said GTC is hosting groups of home-school families to learn more about the program next week. Anyone else interested in learning more can contact the school to make arrangements for an in-person visit and tour.
“It’s a small and safe environment. We are giving hands-on instruction in really small numbers, so it’s different from a typical high school and it could be a really good fit for people who aren’t sure they want their child in a big public school class or for students who struggle with that environment,” said Flanary.
Families or students interested should contact Kim Gass, counselor at GTC, at gassk@gcschools.net or 639-0171 to RSVP for an informational session.
TOPS applications close on July 31. Those interested can find the application online at tops.education.