Severe weather awareness is important in Greene County. The message was reinforced Wednesday morning during a tornado drill at EastView Elementary School.
Children emerged in orderly lines from their classrooms and lowered into protective positions in school hallways under the supervision of teachers and assistants.
The tornado drill was done in conjunction with events connected to Severe Weather Awareness Week in Tennessee.
On hand with educators for the drill was Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Student safety-related drills are held regularly at EastView and other schools in Greene County, but virtual learning and other realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic has meant fewer exercises since 2020.
“These kids haven’t practiced as frequently because of Covid, so this will be really good for us to do,” school Principal Kelly Ford said.
Students were notified by an intercom alert system activated by a computer in the school office.
The message, “alert, tornado warning,” was broadcast over the intercom. Teachers and students responded promptly.
“It’s a nice feature we can use today,” Ford said about the alert system.
Regular fire, tornado and earthquake drills at local schools familiarize young children with actions they need to take when an alert sounds.
“We want them to feel comfortable without feeling fear, so we drill often,” Ford said.
As the children took position in school hallways, teachers read lists of names to ensure each student was accounted for.
“Here,” students answered as their names were called.
Fire drills are done monthly, and tornado drills are conducted once a semester at EastView. Repetition helps students remember proper procedure.
“Safety is our top priority,” Ford said.
Sipe looked on approvingly as students followed the instructions of their teachers.
“They can never practice too much. We hope they take home with them the things they learn in school,” she said.
Tornado preparedness is just one aspect of a busy week for the county Office of Emergency Management. Other activities are planned in conjunction with Severe Weather Awareness Week. Wednesday was designated as a day to focus on “Tornado Safety and Preparedness.” Sipe and Operations Officer Letisha Ricker oversaw the drill at EastView Elementary School.
“Even though we push (information) out into the community, it’s good to go into the schools,” Sipe said.
Student safety drills have another benefit when it comes to spreading the message of preparedness.
“They go home and they talk to mom and dad,” Sipe said.
Severe Weather Awareness Week began Sunday. It is observed in conjunction with the the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and National Weather Service.
Severe Weather Awareness Week continues Thursday, designated “Severe Thunderstorms” day, with a “tabletop” exercise involving Greene County first responders scheduled at the emergency management office. Participants will react to a scenario involving an extensive flooding event.
Severe Weather Awareness Week continues Friday with the theme “NOAA Weather Radio and the Emergency Alert System.” It concludes Saturday with “Importance of Social Media” as the topic.
Topics covered earlier during Severe Weather Awareness Week included “The Important Role of SKYWARN Spotters,” “Flooding and Flash Floods” and “Lightning, the Underrated Killer.”
The National Weather Service will hold virtual training courses throughout the week. A list of courses and daily educational themes can be found on the NWS website at weather.gov/ohx/swaw2022.
“This year’s annual Severe Weather Awareness Week comes after a year of devastating floods, tornadoes, and severe weather,” the TEMA news release said.
To learn more about severe weather preparedness, additional resources are available at: