Cold rain and snow flurries on Sunday afternoon did not halt the beginner’s tomahawk throwing class at David Crockett Birthplace State Park. Park Ranger Joe Nowotarski, who led the class with Interpreter Fred Bloom, said many who signed up in advance did not arrive, probably due to the weather, but the Durante and Reese families learned to throw at wooden targets. Bloom said tomahawks were often used by Native Americans for hand-to-hand combat, but smaller, lighter ones were used for throwing.
Latest e-Edition