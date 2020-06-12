In honor of essential workers and to all dedicated to keeping their businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership is asking for nominations for its special “Presidential Pioneer Awards, Honoring Essential Workers.”
Nominations will be accepted by the Tourism Department through June 29, according to a release from the Partnership. The Presidential Pioneer Award will recognize front-line service personnel and essential workers who serve the community.
“We would like for you to tell us about someone who has gone above and beyond the call of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic — a police officer, firefighter, nurse, doctor, frontline employee, a department store clerk, a gas station attendant or the server at a local restaurant,” said Tammy Kinser, tourism director for the Partnership.
“We need your help to recognize these community ambassadors,” she continued. “If any front-line service personnel have impressed you with their personal attention, take a moment to nominate them for the ‘Presidential Pioneer Awards, Honoring Essential Workers Edition.”
The Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership will select up to five winners to be recognized. A committee, comprised of community members, will pay a visit to the honorees’ places of business (if allowed) during working hours to present the awards, which will include personalized plaques.
Nomination forms can be obtained by visiting the Partnership office at 115 Academy St. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the release stated.
A form can also be obtained by logging on to www.VisitGreenevilleTN.com, clicking on “Events” and downloading a printable nomination form. The form can also be submitted online at the page.
For more information on the awards, contact Kinser at tkinser@greenecop.com, or call 423-638-4111.