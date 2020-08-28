Greene County, along with the other counties in Northeast Tennessee, saw an increase in the amount of money spent by tourists in 2019 over the previous year.
The county ranks 22nd out of the 95 counties in Tennessee in tourism expenditures, the Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership announced this week.
Locally, there was a 2.84% increase in tourism expenditures, defined as the dollars spent in a community by tourists, in 2019, with a total of $96.77 million spent. Tourism spending in 2018 totaled $94.1 million.
“If not for tourism, each Greene County household would pay on average an additional $311.88 in annual taxes,” said Tammy Kinser, director of tourism for the Greene County Partnership, said in a news release.
“Our community is made up of great partners/attractions working each day, even through the pandemic, to promote Greeneville and Greene County as a vacation/relocation/retirement/sports destination,” she said. “We could not begin to do this in our community without the support of our many volunteers who assist in tourism efforts. We are very grateful for them.”
The figures are part of data about the economic impact of tourism recently released by the U.S. Travel Association. According to the organization’s data, more than 600 people were employed last year in tourism-related jobs in Greene County, which reflected more than $17.4 million in wages. Local tax receipts from tourism in 2019 totaled $2.54 million, according to the data.
Greene County joined the other seven counties in Northeast Tennessee in reflecting increases in tourism spending, according to the U.S. Travel Association data. As a region, the economic impact from tourism was up more than $33 million in 2019 over the previous year, according to a release from the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.
More than $99 million was spent by tourists visiting the region, which includes Greene, Carter, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
“Northeast Tennessee continues to grow as a top destination for business and leisure travel each year,” said Alicia Phelps, executive director of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association. “With the support of our region, jobs are created, tourist-related businesses and programs continue to develop, and our communities feel the positive impact of each dollar spent by folks visiting the area. This is an exciting time as we continue to work together to grow and showcase what makes Northeast Tennessee a great place to live and visit, when the time is right.”
As a state, Tennessee hit a record-high $23 billion in domestic and international travel speeding, according to the U.S. Travel Association figures.
Overall, Tennessee also saw 126 million domestic person stays in 2019, up 5.7% from 119 million the previous year. Tennessee tourism was on a record track in the first three months of 2020 before COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic is the largest crisis to hit the travel, leisure and hospitality industries in history, shutting down almost all travel activities and threatening the security of businesses and employees the industry supports, the release stated.
“Tennessee is a world-renowned destination, and I look forward to the time when we can gather together again at our festivals, sporting events and more,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “Tourism is our state’s second largest industry. Coming off another record year, this data underscores the tremendous positive tourism impact on our state’s revenue. As we’ve seen now more than ever, travel and tourism are vital to restoring economic health and recovery in Tennessee.”
“I encourage travelers to safely explore, support local businesses and attractions, create family memories, discover outdoor scenic beauty where social distancing is a natural, take road trips, explore rural destinations and hidden gems that drive visitation,” said Commissioner Mark Ezell of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “Our goal is to become the best non-beach tourism state in America. We’re constantly exploring new opportunities to inspire growth across the state, drive jobs and economic growth, including in rural, at-risk and distressed counties.”
In 2019, Tennessee outpaced the nation in all areas of travel including tax revenue, expenditures, payroll and employment, according to the U.S. Travel Association. The leisure and hospitality industry produced more jobs than any other industry. Last year, travelers in Tennessee spent an estimated $64 million per day. Tourism generated more than $75 million in new state and local tax dollars in 2019, approximately half of which directly supports public education.
Those tax dollars also support public safety, health and human services, business and economic development. Travel in Tennessee generated 195,000 jobs and $1.92 billion in state and local tax revenue. The revenue generated saved each household in the state $748 in taxes, an increased savings of almost $40 compared to 2018.