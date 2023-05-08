Towering Oaks Christian School made history Sunday afternoon with its first-ever high school graduation.
Seven of this community’s brightest graduating seniors walked the stage at Towering Oaks Baptist Church in a ceremony attended by a large crowd of friends and family members.
The 2023 graduates are: Talya Anderson, Joe Biebel, Jaida Ellison, Andrew Hopson, Kambell Keller, Sterling Keller, and Lydia Wisecarver.
All seven graduated with honors, dual enrollment credits at Walters State Community College, and an average grade-point average (GPA) of 3.88.
The commencement address was given by Dr. Tommy Pierce, the church’s senior pastor.
“We’re proud of you,” he told the graduates. “We’re excited for each and every one one of you.”
Pierce challenged them as the apostle Paul challenged Timothy, “Let no man despise your youth.”
Reading from I Timothy, chapter 6, verses 11-14, Pierce gave the graduates four words beginning with the letter F to remember after graduation:
- Flee from temptation and bad things;
- Follow righteousness, godliness, faith, love, endurance and gentleness;
- Fight the good fight of the faith; and
- Finish — “In the sight of God, who gives life to everything, and of Christ Jesus, who while testifying before Pontius Pilate made the good confession, I charge you to keep this command without spot or blame until the appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
He added, “Let your life match your words,” telling the graduates to not only say they are Christians, but to also show it.
Pierce also shared the advice of his own mother, “Remember who you are and WHOSE you are,” referencing their belonging to God.
High School Advisor Lori Swatzell used nostalgia and humor as she spoke about each graduate with fond memories, describing their characteristics, and sharing a different Bible verse each of them taught her.
She became emotional as she called them “my babies” and said they will always be known as the first graduates of Towering Oaks’ high school program, established in 2019.
Valedictorian Lydia Wisecarver also became emotional in her speech. She spoke about the close bond the class has formed.
“I really love you all very much, and I know we’ll always be there for one another,” she said.
Salutatorian Jaida Ellison said the biggest thing she learned during her four years of high school was to be intentional.
She told the graduates they can make an impact if they intentionally love others, listen, forgive, and take care of people.
Numerous awards were presented during the ceremony.
The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville’s Ken Earl Memorial Scholarship was presented by club member Dwayne Wells to Kambell Keller.
Joe Biebel received the Tentmaker Award, which recognizes hard work and willing service.
It was noted that the Kellers, who are cousins, have been students of Towering Oaks since preschool.
Entertainment was provided by the TOCS High School Choir. Members are Ann Biebel, Clara McGee, Trinity McLain, and Owen Philbeck.
During the ceremony, it was announced that Greene County native Dr. Lyle Ailshie will be the new high school administrator at Towering Oaks.
Ailshie is a former director of schools for Greeneville and Kingsport and former deputy commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Education.
For more information on Towering Oaks Christian School, visit www.tocsweb.com .