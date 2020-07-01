The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday approved a joint venture agreement with Greene County for the operation of the Landfill and Transfer Station, action that is forecast to be a cost savings.
The new agreement outlines responsibilities in the operation of the demolition landfill by the town and the transfer station by the county on the Old Stage Road site.
For about the last eight years, the Greeneville-Greene County Landfill and Transfer Station was operated by a private company, now known as GFL Environmental. The company also hauled municipal solid waste to its landfill facility at Lowland in Hamblen County.
With its contract coming to an end last year, a request for proposals was announced for the operation of the landfill and transfer station as well as the hauling and disposing of the municipal solid waste collected by Greeneville Public Works and at the Greene County Convenience Centers.
Among those submitted, GFL had the best proposal, City Administrator Todd Smith told the board.
However, as both town and county solid waste personnel and officials analyzed the proposal by GFL, they felt the landfill and transfer station could be more cost-efficiently operated locally, Smith said.
Town Engineer and Director of Public Works Brad Peters explained the city will operate the demolition landfill on site, accepting construction and other demolition waste, while the county will operate the transfer station, which involves the collection of municipal solid waste for hauling to the GFL landfill.
The county will also haul the garbage to the GFL landfill. Peters said the county’s estimate for hauling the garbage is $10-$12 less per ton than the GFL’s proposal, which could lead to savings of more than $70,000. For the period of January through April, about 600 tons of garbage was hauled to the landfill each month, he added.
Asked about the expense to the town for operation of the demolition landfill, Peters said the town will be hauling dirt to cover new material disposed of in the facility, which cost about $25,000 in the past.
Other costs include routine maintenance and post closure-related expenses that could be about $7,000, he said. In addition to the open demolition landfill and transfer station, there is a closed municipal landfill and a closed demolition landfill.
With its approval, the board gave authority to Smith and Mayor W.T. Daniels to continue to negotiate with the county about a town employee who currently works at the transfer station. Peters explained that this employee had knowledge about the site from years of experience working there that the town did not want to lose. Peters said that there would a position in the Public Works Department for the employee if negotiations are not successful.
Smith said talks continue with the county and that the town has offered to pay the difference in wage that may exist between what the county plans to pay its transfer station employees and what the employee is paid now.