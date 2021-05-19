Greeneville's town board on Tuesday approved terms of a $300,000 agreement between the town, developers collectively called The Development Group, Inc. and Greeneville Federal Bank to clear the way for new downtown parking in the Crowfoot Alley area.
The need for expanded and improved parking in that area has been intensified due to a downtown redevelopment plan expected to bring new businesses and other improvements to downtown Greeneville.
The agreement approved Tuesday states that “the Town, the Group and GFB have reached an agreement for the Town to purchase the parcel … from the Group at the expense of GFB for development of additional parking by the Town in exchange for long-term leases of parking spaces.”
The agreement states that upon the sale, title to the parcel of property will be conveyed to the town by general warranty deed, with the $300,000 paid at an anticipated Sept. 1 closing. The closing could be extended to Oct. 1, the agreement specifies.
Construction of the parking area “having a minimum of 90 full-size parking spaces” is to be done by July of 2022, that timing subject to “reasonable” extension if necessary.
The town also agreed to lease to The Development Group 15 spaces for its exclusive use “during the daily period of one hour before through one hour after the ordinary business hours of Main Street Place” and five spaces for the Group's exclusive use around the clock “on a 24/7 basis.”
A similar provision gives Greeneville Federal Bank 20 spaces for exclusive business-day use and 10 additional spaces exclusively for GFB use “on a 24/7 basis.”
The agreement also sets out provisions related to maintenance, location of leased parking spaces, taxes, subletting of spaces, management of the parking area and other such matters.
The agreement calls for the town of Greeneville to “publicly bid the construction of the parking lot,” with a bid opening no later than the first week in August.
The final iteration of the document is to be signed by Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith, Development Group Secretary/Treasure L.A. “Buddy” Yonz and Greeneville Federal Bank President and CEO Brandon Hull.
In other business Tuesday, the mayor and aldermen agreed to requests to block Academy Street on Saturdays during the operating hours of the farmers market situated this summer on the parking lot of the Greene County Partnership. Similarly, the board agreed to block a portion of West Church Street during Lyrics on the Lawn concerts.
Greeneville parking enforcement officer Michael Knopp also was honored during the meeting and given a plaque for his service on that job, which he is leaving after 20 years.
The final item of business conducted by the board was granting permission to Public Works Director Brad Peters to finalize details of upcoming landscaping improvements on some Highway 11-E medians.