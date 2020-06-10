A rezoning of a portion of the Town Crossing development property on the 11E Bypass received the recommendation of the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The planning commission gave its approval to the rezoning of two parcels of the property, the larger of which includes the AMC Town Crossing 8 movie theater, to B-4 arterial business.
The larger tract, which is 14.61 acres, is currently zoned B-4 and R-3 medium density residential. That tract has frontage along West Andrew Johnson Highway. The portion that is R-3 is in the area of a private drive on the parcel that intersects with West Church Street, explained Town Planning Director Logan Engle.
Also proposed to be rezoned is a small tract to the rear of the larger parcel and adjacent to Black Oak Street that is currently designated as R-3.
Properties surrounding both tracts are zoned B-4 including several that are nearby on Church Street, Engle said.
Both tracts are owned by Bewley Properties, Inc., who has requested the rezoning. Rezoning the property will benefit any future development as that step will not have to be taken as part of a project, she explained.
In addition, the rezoning will address a split zoning issue for the larger tract, Engle said. While split zoning was previously used in the past to protect adjoining properties, other regulations now provide for such things as landscaping buffers to provide that protection.
The town has identified properties throughout town that have split zoning and have plans to address them as circumstances permit.
Engle said she would recommend the rezoning because it would address the split zoning issue and the surrounding properties are predominantly zoned B-4.
With the planning commission’s recommendation, the rezoning will now be considered by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen. It requires two readings for approval, and a public hearing will be held before the board about the rezoning.
In other business, Engle reported that final approval had been given for the Unity Urology medical clinic site plan. During Tuesday’s meeting, the planning commission approved a reconfiguration of lots that compose the property on which the new clinic will be located.
The reconfiguration involves the combination of two lots for the medical clinic and moving of lot lines to create four .95-acre tracts with frontage along Erwin Highway, Engle explained.
In May, the planning commission had given preliminary approval for plans for the construction of a new 7,184 square-foot single story structure with 34 parking spaces for the clinic on a lot at 189 Liberty Way off the Erwin Highway. The clinic is currently located in one of the medical office buildings adjacent to Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Four property plats were also approved by the planning commission:
- the combination of the Sharon Jones and Gus Grindstead property at 109 Johnson St. into one lot;
- a clean up of lot lines between the Cobble and Thompson properties at 612 S. Main St.;
- the division of the Zhihua Deng property at 435 Bernard Ave. into two lots, and
- the combination of of four lots in the Pruitt Road Subdivsion into one on North Pruitt Road.