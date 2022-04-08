The Town of Greeneville is seeking applications to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The vacancy is the result of the recent resignation of Alderman Cal Doty due to his change in residency outside of the 1st Ward and his announcement of his candidacy for Greeneville mayor.
All applicants must reside in the town’s 1st Ward, which is located north of Church Street.
Those interested in the position can pick up an application at Greeneville Town Hall at 200 N. College St., or on the town’s website www.greenevilletn.gov under “How Do I Apply,” then click on “Serve On Boards/Commissions.”
Greeneville’s Charter states that all vacancies on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen shall be filled by vote of the majority of the remaining members of the board, cast by ballot.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and the remaining three aldermen, Tim Teague, Scott Bullington and Kristin Girton, will also be allowed to submit nominations at the board’s meeting May 3.
The deadline to apply for the open alderman position is April 27.