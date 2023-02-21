Town Of Mosheim BMA To Meet Thursday Feb 21, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Town of Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.The board will consider a resolution calling for a public hearing for the proposed annexation of Volunteer Speedway at 14095 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.The board will also consider a resolution applying for grant funding to be used for improvements at the Mosheim wastewater treatment plant. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Institutions Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now TBI Continues Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Incident Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Belk Outlet Food Truck Rally: 'A Great Place To Grab Food' Watauga Valley Railroad Sponsoring Spring Train Excursion Hull Family, 2 Local Banks Give $1 Million To Boys & Girls Club Building Campaign