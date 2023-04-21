Town Of Mosheim BMA To Meet Tuesday Apr 21, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Town of Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.The board typically meets on a Thursday, but has rescheduled the meeting for this month.The board will consider approving a bid for a drainage project on Main Street in Mosheim.The board will also consider a sewer operating maintenance contract. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Institutions Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Longtime Respected Educator Judy Phillips Remembered As Wise Mentor, Kind Soul Airport Authority To 'Slow Down' On Airport Manager Hire Multiple Charges Filed Against Man Apprehended In Greene County Billy Walters Recognized For L.E.A.D. Program Excellence GHS Students Do Well In Math Contest