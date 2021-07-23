Residents living in the Town of Mosheim will be seeing higher water rates.
The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave unanimous final approval Thursday to a $3 minimum monthly bill water rate increase.
This increase is for water use only, not sewer and wastewater. Those rates will not increase.
The new water rate in Mosheim will be $16.33 per 1,000 gallons for the first 2,000 gallons of water used.
It will then be $4.50 per 1,000 gallons for the next 2,500 gallons used after 2,000 gallons.
The rate will be $5.25 per 1000 gallons for water used over 4,500 gallons.
The increase was instituted due to Mosheim’s water supplier, the Greeneville Water Commission, raising its rates this year.
Mosheim is raising its rates to keep up. Town officials have noted previously that Mosheim did not increase its rates in 2015, the last time the Greeneville Water Commission increased its rates.
“I know nobody likes this, but our cost to purchase water from our supplier is getting raised so we have to pass it along,” Mosheim Mayor David Myers said.
The $3 rate increase will total a $36 increase in cost yearly for minimum-use customers.
Among other business, the board approved the Town of Mosheim Hazard Mitigation Plan and rezoned a property parcel along 11E from a business district to a residential district. The owner of the land, Donny Brooks, told the town he hopes to build four or five houses on the property.