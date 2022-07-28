The future Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center and its programs were discussed during a workshop meeting on Wednesday that included the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Alderman, the Roby board and the Greeneville Parks and Recreation board.
The main topic of the meeting dealt with ways to boost Roby Center programming and attendance, as well as the future of the senior center's location.
"This is a workshop to just start a conversation. It's a brainstorm. Are there better opportunities for us? Could we deliver services better or in a better location? We're going to start that conversation," Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith said as the meeting began.
Smith made it clear that the town was not planning on cutting any Roby Center programming, assuaging concerns of some Roby Center members in attendance.
"What's not on the table today is cutting services, programs or any activities. What we are talking about is taking current services and programs and making them better. We are talking about new opportunities," Smith said.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels reiterated that there would not be cuts to the Roby Center's budget.
"We're not here in any way, shape or form to bruise the program. We are basically trying to expand the program and make new opportunities. The dollars are going to be there and they are going to stay there," Daniels said.
Roby Center Director Glenda Blazer noted that attendance at the center has not been the same since the center had to close down for an extended period of time during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that many seniors are still wary of going to group activities due to the ongoing pandemic.
"Our attendance is down. It has not been the same since we reopened in 2021. A lot of people have not been back in the building. We are running about half of what we were," Blazer said.
While the Roby Band and Roby Line Dancers have mostly recovered to full participation, other activities such as weekly bingo and Rook games have seen participation drop by about half.
Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department Director Butch Patterson described some ways the department might introduce new programs and upgrade existing programs.
Patterson explained that the Parks and Recreation Department could open the pool at Hardin Park an hour or two early for a senior water aerobics class to be held. He also noted the department had cornhole boards that seniors may be interested in using for weekly cornhole games. Patterson said that he would be happy to reserve Parks and Recreation facilities for Roby Center use when needed.
"If we can enhance programs or enhance opportunities for the Roby Center, then we are willing to help," Patterson said.
The idea of finding a new location for the senior adult center was also discussed at the meeting.
The current Roby Center has some accessibility issues, including limited parking, a steep parking lot, small rooms that hamper social distancing and stairs in the multi-story structure that can be hard for seniors to navigate.
Patterson alluded to the issues of the stairs in the Roby Center, saying that it has been a "constant battle for 15 years" to make sure the chairlift along the stairwell stays in good working order.
Alderwoman Kristin Girton, who is also a member of the Roby Center board, spoke to some of the concerns of Roby members who fear losing their own building to have programming and activities.
"They are worried about losing their identity or their own space," Girton said.
The Roby Center members were assured that the goal was not to take away their space entirely, but to possibly replace it with a better and more accessible one.
Smith noted that the current Boys and Girls Club facility on West Church Street has been floated as a possible place to house the senior adult center.
Alderman Scott Bullington, who is also the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County, noted that while an official groundbreaking has not been held on the new Boys and Girls Club that will be located next to Hardin Park, the facility on West Church Street could be a good option once the Boys and Girls Club vacates the facility.
"If you were to move in there you would probably need to work on central HVAC, but it is all one level, it's 10,000 square feet and has a big gymnasium and a nice flat parking lot and accessible entrance," Bullington said.
Bullington also noted that the building could be torn down and a new facility built in its place to house the senior adult center.
"Our goal is to have the nicest place available that is accessible and to have have top services," Bullington said.
The boards in attendance agreed to hold a second meeting on a future date at the Boys and Girls Club to tour and discuss the location, and possible program enhancements for the senior adult center.
"Thank you all for your time and effort in starting this discussion," Smith said as the meeting concluded.