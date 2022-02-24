The Town of Greeneville has been milling an unusually large number of streets and has provided an update on how work on the streets is going and a possible pavement schedule.
Beginning in February, the Greeneville Public Works Department has milled South Irish Street, North Irish Street, Gregory Avenue, Mason Street, and portions of Snapps Ferry Road, Bohannon Avenue, E. Church Street, Hal Henard Road, Tanglewood Drive, Mosier Polk Road, and Oak Grove Avenue.
According to Greeneville Public Works Director Brad Peters, crews will complete asphalt milling activities on Thursday. They will begin resurfacing the milled streets as soon as the weather, staffing, and asphalt availability allow. It is estimated that this will be the first full week in March.
"The town sympathizes with the frustrations that arise from driving on uneven pavement, but the work is saving taxpayer money, which in the end, will allow Public Works to resurface more streets and repair more sidewalks," a press release from the Town of Greeneville says.
According to the press release, the town solicited bids from a local contractor in 2018 to mill South Irish Street, and the cost of that one street was over $18,000. Instead, the town rented a milling machine for one month and has been able to complete all of the current milling for $20,000.
"For those who have questioned why the town hasn’t milled and paved at the same time, the answer is simple – staffing. The crew doing the milling is the same crew that will be doing the paving," the press release says. "The Town thanks everyone for their patience as they work to improve the streets."