A concrete paving machine owned by the Town of Greeneville was damaged Monday afternoon after it fell off a trailer near the intersection of West Irish and South Cutler streets.
A Ford F-450 heavy truck driven by a town employee was pulling a utility trailer and had been parked along West Irish Street, a Greeneville police report said. About 3:50 p.m. Monday, the driver backed the truck and trailer up on West Irish Street and turned right onto South Cutler Street.
“The machine on the trailer was secured with one chain and flipped from the trailer during the right turn onto the street,” the report said.
The Curb Fox paving machine is valued at $194,000. The trailer is worth $4,735.