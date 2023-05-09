The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission granted approval for a plat showing the subdivision of tract five of the Hardin Industrial Complex located at the intersection of Terry Leonard Drive and the Baileyton Road during its meeting Tuesday, making way for the property to be used by R Enterprises.
The subdivision creates two new parcels of land, one being 11.5 acres and one being 9 acres, from the existing tract.
The Greeneville City Council approved R Enterprises' purchase of the 20 acres of land in the industrial park in February 2022.
The board approved an offer from the company to purchase the land from the Town of Greeneville for $15,000 per acre, a total of $300,000.
The purchase will entail a $150,000 payment and conveyance of a deed on the front 10 acres of the desired property in May and a $150,000 payment and conveyance of the deed on the back 10 acres of the property in May 2024.
The company is asking for no deferral or reduction of property taxes until performance targets are met and requesting no funding from the city or state.
R Enterprises is an ambulance chassis remounting and remanufacturing company founded in 2017 that now has expansion plans as its business increases. The company remanufactured one ambulance in 2017, and remanufactured 20 in 2022, the company’s owner and founder Jay Roths told the town's governing body in 2022.
Roths said the company is targeting remanufacturing 50 ambulances per year.
The company is looking to build a 120,000-square-foot building in six phases. In the first phase of construction, a 20,000-square-foot building would be constructed on the 11.5-acre lot in the industrial park.
Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport also briefly discussed possible developments on East Andrew Johnson Highway between the newly opened Fast Pace Urgent Care and Harlan Street.
The property owners have already begun grading in the area, and Davenport said preliminary plans for the property show the possible construction of four buildings. The plans show a 10,000-square-foot restaurant, a 2,850-square-foot restaurant, a 2,700-square-foot restaurant and a 4,500-square-foot retail store. However, the plans are not final and have not been presented the the Planning Commission.
The preliminary plans also include the construction of a frontage road for the four buildings that will run from an entrance off of 11-E across from Serral Drive to Harlan Street.
"This development, if it happens as it's shown, will have two access points," Davenport said.
The developers paid for the construction of a left turn lane on 11-E for use when entering the Fast Pace Urgent Care. However, Davenport said that the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is likely to require a traffic signal be put in on 11-E at Serral Drive if the development is constructed as planned.
"I don't see how this intersection is going to function safely without a signal. If not controlled in some manner it can become quite cumbersome and quite nonfunctional," Davenport said.
Davenport said TDOT has informed the developers that a traffic impact study would need to be done as the development moves forward, which could lead to the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection.
In other updates, Davenport told the commission that 20 homes are currently under construction at the Johnson Farms subdivision being created by developer D.R. Horton on North Rufe Taylor Road. The development will contain about 380 homes once completed.
Davenport also said that work on the 218-home housing development planned along Whitehouse Road is "fast approaching."
"I imagine they will begin moving dirt out there this summer," Davenport said.