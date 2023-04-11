The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission unanimously approved on Tuesday a plot plan showing the remodeling and change of use for an existing building located at 86 N. Rufe Taylor Road from a restaurant to a veterinary clinic.
The site will be the new home of East Tennessee Veterinary Hospital once the building is remodeled. The veterinary clinic is currently located on Industrial Road. The restaurant that was located in the North Rufe Taylor Road building, Costa del Sol, recently relocated, according Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport.
"The building is going to be completely redone on the outside and the inside to accommodate a veterinary clinic," Davenport told the Planning Commission on Tuesday morning.
Greeneville Building Official Bert Seay said East Tennessee Veterinary Clinic's former building on Industrial Road will be vacated.
Seay said that the Industrial Road building is being considered for a new possible business.
"I believe there is a circuit printing business looking at going back into that building," Seay said.
Both Davenport and Seay said they look forward to the vet clinic sprucing up the building and property on North Rufe Taylor Road.
Besides improvements to the building, the plans show new pavement for a currently dirt and gravel lot, pavement for dirt and gravel entrances and landscaping around the property.
"All in all, I see this as a nice improvement to an existing site that is not all that attractive today," Davenport said.
"They are making a substantial investment into this building," Seay said. "It will look like a new facility when they are done with it."
In other business, the Planning Commission approved a plat showing the subdivision of a parcel of land known as the Red Tail Landing Subdivision located on West Vann Road. The property is owned by Hevel Development, LLC. The subdivision will create 15 parcels of land with lots ranging in size from 0.277 acres to 0.796 acres. The property will be served by a street ending with a cul-de-sac known as Deborahs Way.
The commission had previously approved two other lots in the subdivision that will be served by a different street, meaning that 17 total homes will be built as a part of the subdivision.
Davenport said Tuesday's approval will allow the developers to begin constructing homes on the property.
The commission also approved a plat showing the combination and subdivision of parcels of land located at 1806 W. Main St.
The parcel of land that was subdivided was previously approved for rezoning by the Planning Commission for the purposes of permitting the construction of a new Marathon gas station and convenience store.
The site plan for the new gas station has not yet been submitted for approval to the Greeneville Planning Department and Planning Commission.
Tuesday's action served the purposed of getting the parcel ready for a possible site plan to be submitted.
"This is just to get the property situation straightened out so that they can move forward," Davenport said.
One portion of the property, a small section in the western edge of the parcel located along Pelican Lane, will be left undisturbed and undeveloped due to the identification of an unnamed cemetery on the property.
"The cemetery area will not ever be able to be used for further development unless there is a lot more further investigation," Davenport said.