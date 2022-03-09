The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission approved an addition to the zoning regulations of planned-unit developments in the town during its meeting Tuesday morning.
The change was prompted by a request for smaller lot sizes by the developer of the Greene City housing development on North Rufe Taylor Road.
The developer of the property, Landstar Development, requested a change to zoning regulations to allow for lot sizes and widths smaller than what is currently allowed by zoning regulations.
The development is located in an R-4 high density zone which, under current regulations, permits minimum lot sizes of 5,000 square feet and minimum lot widths of 50 feet after required boundary setbacks.
The developers requested that lot sizes of 4,000 square feet be allowed along with 40-foot-wide lots after setbacks.
Landstar Development says the reason for this is to be able to build additional smaller homes that could be sold at more affordable price points. The idea of the development is to have 40-foot lots, 50-foot lots, and 60-foot lots with each lot size having a different size home on it at a different price point.
Developers say they would like to have a total of 356 houses in the 88-acre development.
The change in planned-unit development, or P.U.D., regulations passed by the commission Tuesday was synthesized by Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport and Building Official Bert Seay as the following in February:
“In a P.U.D. that is composed of individually owned single-family residential lots, internal to the P.U.D., the required lot area is determined by the zoning district of the P.U.D. A maximum of 30% of the total number of individually owned lots in the P.U.D. shall be allowed a maximum lot area square footage reduction of 20%. This allowed reduction shall not decrease the minimum required lot frontage to a public way in any zoning district. The minimum lot width at the building setback for any zoning district shall not be reduced more than 10 feet.”
Since the reduction in lot size is based off a 20% reduction, the possible change would permit a certain number of 40-foot-wide, 4,000 square foot lots in the Greene City P.U.D. since it is in an R-4 high density district.
However, if a P.U.D were to be developed in an R-1 low-density district, the 20% reduction in lot size would only reduce lots from 15,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet, and lot width would reduce from 80 feet to 70 feet.
This is by design, according to Davenport and Seay.
According to Seay, the idea behind the possible change is that any lot size reductions in a P.U.D. would be proportional to the residential district in which the P.U.D. is located.
Therefore, a developer could not create a high-density residential development with reduced size 4,000-square-foot lots in a low-density R-1 district, because the 20% reduced size limit in an R-1 district would be 12,000 square feet.
“This is written in a way that gives us control on how this works. The density will still be controlled by the zoning district that the property exists in,” Seay said.
“To be able to us this change anywhere, you would have to meet very, very specific requirements before you would even have an opportunity to use this,” Davenport said.
The change to planned unit development regulations will go to the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen to be considered for final approval.
NEW OFFICE BUILDING APPROVED
The Planning Commission authorized the construction of a new office building at 585 E. Andrew Johnson Highway across the highway from the China Buffet restaurant.
All structures at the site, the former home of a gas station and car wash according to Davenport, will be demolished and the area will be graded.
The new office building is planned to be about 10,000 square feet in size, with five office suites planned for the structure.
The new construction could require a new left-turn lane to be constructed on Andrew Johnson Highway for entrance to the building’s parking lot due to a traffic cut-across lining up with one of the possible entrances.
Davenport explained that the Tennessee Department of Transportation has recently taken a renewed interest in improving safety on the highway and would most likely require the contractor building the new office structure to also build the turn lane at the traffic cut-across if the entrance to the property remains in line with the cut-across.
The property currently has two entrances, and the property owner may decide to simply elect to remove the entrance to the property that lines up with the cut-across. This would eliminate the need to construct a turn-lane as far as TDOT is concerned, according to Davenport. The entrance to the neighboring Quick Lube property would not be affected.
The commission approved the construction of the office building subject to TDOT’s requirements and the owner’s decision.