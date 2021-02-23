The Town of Greeneville’s public relations office is relocating from Town Hall to the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center.
Effective March 1, Public Relations Manager Amy Rose will work from the lower level of Roby Center in a newly remodeled office adjacent to the rear entrance of the historic former school building, according to a release from the town.
The move is designed to free up office space at Town Hall for the new position of assistant to the city administrator, which is being filled by Cathy Osborne.
The new public relations office recently underwent a complete remodeling by maintenance employees of the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department.
The Town estimates a savings of $8,000 by completing the work in house, rather than hiring outside contractors to complete the work, the release stated.
The project included repair to damaged flooring, new paint and installation of new light fixtures and window blinds.
Decades ago, the new office was a second grade classroom at Roby, Greeneville’s first public school dating back to 1894.
Rose will be performing the same job duties in her new office, which include writing press releases, shooting photos and video, overseeing the town’s website and social media, coordinating the annual Citizens Academy and planning the community’s 4th of July and New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Her contact information also remains the same: 423-783-2860 or arose@greenevilletn.gov.
The public relations office hours are 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.